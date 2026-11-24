LAGOS, Nigeria - Before they pay for land or start to build, many people in Nigeria are already afraid. One in seven questions they ask comes from the fear of being cheated, and three in four of those carry plain fear, according to The SirFolajomi Buyer Report 2026, published today.

The report is original research by Folajomi, a Lagos property developer with a degree in quantity surveying, known to his followers as SirFolajomi. He went through 165,790 comments and private messages sent to him up to 1 August 2026 and found 9,658 real questions about buying land and building, from about 7,000 people.

Most reports on property track prices and sales. This one tracks the questions people ask before they spend, in their own words. It shows that for anyone buying land or building in Nigeria, checking is not a final step. It is the question people start with.

Fear, before any money moves

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1,418 messages came from the fear of being cheated. Of these, 75.5% carry fear and only 5.0% sound calm.

"If you feel nervous before paying for a plot, you are not behind," said Folajomi. "You are one of thousands who have noticed that checking comes before paying."

"Is this genuine?" sits beside "how do I start?"

Cost is still the most common question, with 2,643 messages, or 27 in every 100. But "is this genuine?" (1,396) is nearly as common as "how do I start?" (1,480). The money question and the safety question travel together.

"People do not ask whether they are clever enough to buy land. They ask whether the thing in front of them is real, and what it will really cost. Those are fair questions and they deserve plain answers," said Folajomi.

Title first, then survey

People mention "survey" twice as often as "C of O", 234 times against 112. These are word counts, not document counts. The report's advice is to ask for proof of ownership first, the title. The survey then shows where that title sits on the ground. A lawyer should check the title, and a surveyor the land, before any money moves.

Questions that cannot wait for morning

One question in eight, 1,130 in all, arrived between 10pm and 4am, Lagos time. And people come back: 1,373 asked more than once, and together they wrote 41% of all the questions.

"If a seller wants your money tomorrow and you cannot sleep, ask your question tonight," said Folajomi. "Then pay in daylight, after someone who works for you has checked the papers."

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The report

The messages came from Instagram comments and private messages, YouTube comments and TikTok private messages. Two AI language models sorted each message by topic and mood, and a third decided where the two disagreed. No person checked the results against a hand count, so every figure is a careful estimate. Counts are of messages, not people. The people who write to a creator are not all buyers in Nigeria, and the report does not claim to describe the whole market. No message text is published; every example in the report is a typical question written by Folajomi.

The full report is free to read, with no sign-up, at sirfolajomi.com/buyerreport.

SirFolajomi

SirFolajomi is the name under which Folajomi publishes his teaching on buying land and building in Nigeria. Over a million people follow his teaching across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn. His company delivered Sidi Apartments and Jemi Court and is building Bilham Heights in Yaba, Lagos.