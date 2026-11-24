A decision to suspend court operations across the country for three days to accommodate the annual convention of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has triggered concerns about the judiciary's responsibility to guarantee access to justice, particularly for vulnerable citizens whose liberty, safety and property rights may depend on urgent court intervention.

Under a memorandum dated November 23, 2026, Court Administrator Cllr. William B. Kollie, Sr., acting on the directive of Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, Sr., announced the suspension of court operations from Thursday, November 26, through Saturday, November 28.

The closure is intended to allow judicial officers and legal practitioners to participate in the LNBA's Annual National Convention, scheduled for November 26-29 in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The convention is being held under the theme: "The Rule of Law in the Fight Against Controlled Substances: Strengthening the Shared Responsibility of the Bar, Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary."

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While the importance of the convention to professional development, legal ethics and institutional reform is widely acknowledged, the decision to suspend court operations nationwide raises a more fundamental question--how does the justice system protect the rights of citizens when its regular operations are interrupted for an institutional event?

The LNBA convention provides an important platform for legal practitioners and judicial officers to discuss emerging legal challenges, strengthen professional standards and examine the role of the legal system in addressing national issues.

Lawyers consulted for this report described the gathering as an important professional obligation, particularly in advancing continuing legal education, ethics, discipline and reform.

However, they questioned whether the benefits of the convention justify a nationwide suspension of court operations without clearly communicated provisions for urgent judicial services.

The sources argued that while professional development strengthens the legal profession, access to justice is an ongoing public responsibility that cannot simply be placed on hold because judges and lawyers are attending an institutional gathering.

The memorandum, as circulated, does not specify exemptions for urgent proceedings or explain whether designated judges will remain available to handle emergency applications.

That omission has become central to the concerns surrounding the decision.

A three-day suspension may appear administratively manageable. But for individuals awaiting bail hearings, detainees challenging the legality of their confinement, survivors seeking protection and families involved in urgent custody disputes, the consequences could be considerably more serious.

Among the proceedings potentially affected are bail applications, habeas corpus petitions, emergency protection orders in domestic violence and sexual and gender-based violence cases, urgent child custody and maintenance applications, injunctions against evictions or demolitions, and preliminary examinations involving pre-trial detainees.

These are not ordinary scheduling matters. They often involve immediate questions of personal liberty, physical safety, family welfare and protection of property.

One senior lawyer expressed concern about the implications for detainees awaiting judicial intervention.

"For hundreds of pre-trial detainees, three days is not a minor delay. It is three more days in overcrowded cells, three more days away from family, work, and liberty, without a judge to hear a bail application or a habeas petition," the lawyer said.

The concern is particularly relevant in a justice system already grappling with overloaded court dockets and prolonged pre-trial detention.

Individuals who have not been convicted remain legally entitled to the protections of due process. Where a person is detained pending trial, delays in judicial proceedings can deepen the hardship associated with confinement and undermine confidence in the administration of justice.

The closure therefore raises an important policy question: What arrangements will protect the rights of detainees and other vulnerable litigants while the convention is underway?

Vulnerable Litigants Could Bear the Greatest Burden

The impact of the suspension is unlikely to be evenly distributed.

Wealthier litigants and individuals with access to experienced legal representation may be better positioned to absorb postponements, contact court officials and rearrange their schedules.

The situation is different for low-income citizens, rural litigants who travel considerable distances to attend hearings, survivors of gender-based violence seeking urgent protection, and tenants facing imminent eviction.

For these groups, a postponed hearing may mean additional transportation costs, lost income, prolonged exposure to violence or uncertainty over their legal rights.

One lawyer interviewed described the potential inequality in the consequences of the closure.

"Those who can afford to wait will simply reschedule. Those who cannot will bear the full cost," the lawyer said.

This concern goes beyond administrative inconvenience. Access to justice requires more than the formal existence of courts; it requires that people can obtain timely and meaningful judicial intervention when their rights are threatened.

A court system that becomes temporarily inaccessible without emergency alternatives risks placing the heaviest burden on the very people who depend most on its protection.

The central criticism of the decision is not that judges and lawyers should be prevented from attending professional conventions. Rather, it is whether a complete suspension of regular court operations was necessary.

Other administrative arrangements could potentially have allowed the convention to proceed without leaving urgent matters unattended.

These include staggered attendance by judicial officers, virtual participation where practical, designated duty judges for emergency applications, regional judicial arrangements, or scheduling major professional gatherings during periods of reduced court activity.

A more comprehensive arrangement could also have established a skeleton judiciary in every county, with designated officers responsible for urgent applications involving liberty, personal safety and other time-sensitive matters.

Such an arrangement would require a clearly communicated emergency protocol for police stations, prisons, hospitals, legal aid providers and members of the public.

It could further provide for automatic, cost-free rescheduling of affected cases, with priority given to detainees and litigants whose circumstances require urgent judicial attention.

These measures would not necessarily undermine the convention. Instead, they would demonstrate that professional development and the administration of justice can proceed without one being sacrificed for the other.

There is an important irony in the timing of the court suspension.

The convention's theme emphasizes the rule of law and the shared responsibility of the Bar, Legislature, Executive and Judiciary in addressing the threat posed by controlled substances.

Yet the credibility of such discussions also depends on the justice system's ability to uphold the rights of citizens in its everyday operations.

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The rule of law is not measured only by the quality of speeches, professional discussions or institutional declarations. It is also measured by whether a detainee can access a judge, whether a survivor can obtain urgent protection, whether a citizen can challenge an unlawful action and whether court proceedings move forward without unnecessary delay.

If the judiciary is to strengthen public confidence in the justice system, its administrative decisions must reflect the same commitment to accountability, fairness and institutional responsibility that it expects from other branches of government.

As of publication, no public emergency protocol or specific list of exemptions had been attached to the memorandum. It remains unclear whether arrangements have been made to ensure that urgent applications will be heard during the closure.

The LNBA convention is expected to proceed in Buchanan, with normal court sittings anticipated to resume after the suspension period.

Litigants with cases scheduled between November 26 and 28 are advised to contact their lawyers or the relevant courts for rescheduling information.

Ultimately, the issue is not whether the legal professionals deserve time to learn, deliberate and strengthen their institutions. They do. The question is whether that process must come at the expense of citizens who depend on the courts for immediate protection and the enforcement of their rights.

As one lawyer puts it, a justice system cannot convincingly champion the rule of law while leaving citizens uncertain about where to turn when they urgently need justice. Professional development is essential, but access to justice must remain uninterrupted in principle--and protected in practice.