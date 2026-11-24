The Government of Liberia has projected US$1.38 billion collected in FY2026, as authorities seek to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization and reduce dependence on one-off mining receipts.

The projection, totaling US$1,538,916,274, was presented Monday, November 23, 2026, by Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony G. Myers during a public hearing on the revenue component of the proposed FY2027 National Budget at the Capitol in Monrovia.

Myers told the House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget that the proposed revenue envelope represents an 18.1 percent increase over the FY2026 approved budget of US$1.303 billion.

He said the forecast reflects a deliberate shift toward sustainable domestic revenue, particularly tax collections, rather than extraordinary receipts from mining agreements.

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Tax revenue is projected at US$1.072 billion, representing a 26.5 percent increase, while the government expects stronger contributions from trade, services, agriculture and mining-related activities.

Myers acknowledged that FY2026 revenue performance benefited significantly from one-off mining receipts, including more than US$220 million in signature bonuses. However, he maintained that the FY2027 projections do not depend on comparable windfall payments.

Addressing concerns about the government's ability to finance a budget exceeding US$1.5 billion without another major mining bonus, he pointed to projected economic growth and contributions from multiple productive sectors.

The economic output of the country stood at US 4.1 billion in 2026 and projected US$4.3 billion in 2027, he disclosed.

The services sector is expected to remain the largest contributor to economic activity, averaging US 1.1 billion and mining and quarrying at US$800 million.

Wholesale and retail trade is projected to generate US 378 million, representing a 60.1 percent increase. The latter growth is expected to be driven by information and communication, financial services and transportation.

Recurrent mining revenue, excluding signature bonuses, is projected at US$146.6 million to US$167.6 million.

Two major policy measures underpin the government's revenue projections.

The first is the enforcement of a 2 percent advance corporate income tax on company turnover in the mining and agriculture sectors. The measure is expected to generate US$7.6 million in the FY2026 approved budget.

The government also anticipates increased mineral royalties, including US$66 million from gold, reflecting projected production growth.

The second major measure is the transition from the existing 13 percent Goods and Services Tax to a 15 percent Value-Added Tax (VAT), scheduled to take effect January 1, 2027.

Myers said the VAT Act has been passed by the Legislature and signed into law by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. The new tax is projected to generate US$76.6 million from domestic VAT and US$148.2 million from imports.

He clarified that rice and petroleum products will remain exempt to protect consumers from potentially disruptive price increases.

According to Myers, the transition will also strengthen tax administration and reduce opportunities for evasion. He noted that Liberia remains the last non-VAT jurisdiction in West Africa.

Proposed complementary measures include electronic tax invoicing, stronger customs controls, third-party information matching and excise taxes on digital financial service fees, with exemptions intended to protect low-income users.

However, he acknowledged implementation risks involving VAT administration and refunds, commodity-price movements and external disbursement schedules, pledging monthly monitoring of revenue performance.

Opening the public hearing, Representative P. Mike Jurry, Chairman of the House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, said the Legislature must establish whether the proposed revenue targets are realistic, transparent and sustainable before approving the national budget.

He emphasized that lawmakers' responsibility extends beyond reviewing figures and approving collection targets to examining whether the government's revenue framework is economically achievable, equitable and sufficient to finance national development priorities.

Jurry called for stronger tax compliance, an expanded tax base, improved customs administration, reduced revenue leakages and unnecessary exemptions, as well as greater use of technology and reliable data to strengthen collections.

He warned that tax evasion, smuggling, under-declaration and other forms of non-compliance undermine the government's ability to mobilize resources.

The lawmaker also challenged the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Liberia Revenue Authority and other revenue-generating institutions to account for the assumptions underpinning the FY2027 projections and demonstrate their capacity to achieve the proposed targets.

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He said the hearings would examine FY2026 revenue performance, institutional collection capacity, statutory obligations of state-owned enterprises and opportunities to expand domestic revenue sources.

Jurry further stressed that revenue mobilization must be matched by expenditure accountability, arguing that citizens are more willing to meet their tax obligations when public resources are transparently managed and translated into essential services and visible development outcomes.

"The objective is not to impose unrealistic revenue targets," he maintained, but to establish a credible and sustainable system capable of financing national priorities without undermining economic growth or placing unreasonable burdens on businesses and ordinary citizens.

He urged participants to engage in evidence-based discussions, identify weaknesses in the revenue framework and recommend practical reforms to strengthen public financial management.

The public hearing marks an important stage in legislative scrutiny of the proposed FY2027 National Budget, with the government's ability to deliver on its revenue projections likely to determine how effectively it can finance its development commitments without relying on exceptional receipts.