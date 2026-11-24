MONROVIA — The future of approximately 1,400 volunteer personnel of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) remains uncertain as Director-General-designate Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Daniel Dee Ziankahn Jr. unveils plans to restructure and professionalize the agency.

Appearing before the Liberian Senate on Monday, November 23, during the continuation of his confirmation hearing, Ziankahn acknowledged the agency's heavy reliance on volunteer personnel and emphasized the need for improved training, supervision and operational standards.

He disclosed that the proposed reforms would begin at LDEA headquarters before extending to satellite stations nationwide, where several volunteers are currently assigned.

Although Ziankahn did not indicate whether the reforms would affect the volunteers' employment status, he stressed that building a disciplined and professional workforce would be central to his leadership.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I will establish a professionalized force. That will be a dream," he told senators, emphasizing the importance of intelligence-driven operations and institutional capacity building.

The LDEA chief-designate also outlined plans to strengthen the fight against illicit drug trafficking by targeting major traffickers, improving intelligence gathering and enhancing coordination with other security institutions.

He proposed establishing specialized K-9 units, comprising trained dogs and handlers, to improve drug detection at major entry points and other locations vulnerable to smuggling.

According to him, the agency would prioritize surveillance technology, specialized equipment and intelligence-sharing to identify trafficking networks and disrupt the movement of illegal drugs across Liberia.

However, questions remain over the welfare and long-term status of the agency's approximately 1,400 volunteers, particularly regarding their possible integration into a professionalized workforce.

Ziankahn did not provide a timeline for implementing the reforms or indicate whether additional government funding would be sought to support training, personnel development and operational improvements.

His proposed restructuring comes amid growing concerns over illicit drug trafficking and the capacity of law enforcement institutions to effectively combat the problem.

Ziankahn was nominated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in August 2026, alongside Prince Mulbah as Deputy Director-General for Administration and Precious Rue as Deputy Director-General for Operations.