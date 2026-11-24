Monrovia — More than 500 recruits have graduated from the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Class 10 Basic Combat Training following months of intensive military exercises at the Todee Military Training Camp in Todee District, Montserrado County.

The graduation marks a significant addition to Liberia's military personnel as the AFL continues efforts to strengthen its manpower and build a disciplined, professional force capable of protecting the country's territorial integrity and national security.

The recruits underwent months of rigorous physical and mental conditioning, weapons handling, field tactics, military discipline and other essential combat training designed to prepare them for the demands of military service.

Addressing the graduates, AFL Chief of Staff Major General Davidson Forleh stressed the importance of discipline and professionalism, cautioning that the military would not tolerate misconduct or acts of indiscipline among its personnel.

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He urged the new soldiers to uphold the values and standards of the Armed Forces as they begin their responsibilities in service to the country.

Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence commended the AFL Training Command for successfully completing the training exercise, while acknowledging the Legislature's role in providing financial allocations through the national budget to support the recruitment process.

National Defense Minister Cllr. Oswald Tweh, for his part, praised President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the AFL leadership for their commitment to strengthening Liberia's military capacity.

He encouraged the newly graduated soldiers to demonstrate patriotism, dedication and discipline in carrying out their duties, emphasizing the importance of their responsibility to the nation.

The ceremony was attended by family members, friends, senior military officers, government officials and residents who gathered at the training camp to celebrate the recruits' successful completion of the program.

The latest graduation forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the AFL's personnel capacity and enhance its ability to protect Liberia's sovereignty while contributing to peace and security.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Defense has announced a special military recruitment exercise targeting qualified Liberian citizens with bachelor's degrees in any field of study.

The recruitment initiative seeks to attract educated professionals into the Armed Forces as the government pursues efforts to build a stronger and more capable military institution.