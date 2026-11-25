The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), in partnership with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has extended financial grants to about 10,000 indigent students of tertiary institutions across Kaduna State, with a component of the intervention designed to stimulate entrepreneurship among young people.

The initiative transcends conventional educational assistance, and seeks to provide beneficiaries with financial relief while encouraging those with entrepreneurial ambitions to deploy part of the support towards developing small businesses and pursuing self-employment opportunities.

The grants were disbursed at a ceremony in Zaria, where Abbas and the Director General of SMEDAN, Dr. Charles Odii, presented cheques to beneficiaries.

Although the agency did not disclose the aggregate value of the intervention or the individual amounts received by the students, the programme represented an attempt to connect access to education with the broader objective of expanding the small business base and developing a pipeline of young entrepreneurs.

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The intervention is particularly significant against the backdrop of the country's persistent youth unemployment challenge and the difficulties confronting young Nigerians seeking to establish businesses, including inadequate access to affordable capital, business development support and other essential resources.

The underlying proposition is that young people should not necessarily approach higher education exclusively as a pathway to paid employment but also as an opportunity to acquire the knowledge and capabilities required to establish viable enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Odii said the agency remained committed to promoting youth entrepreneurship, economic inclusion and sustainable enterprise development through targeted interventions that empower young Nigerians.

In a statement, Head, Corporate Affairs Unit, SMEDAN, Prince Moshood Lawal, he explained that providing financial resources to students was not limited to easing the cost of education but could also help cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, encourage self-reliance and prepare beneficiaries to become employers rather than depend entirely on the increasingly competitive formal labour market.

The SMEDAN chief executive's position underscores the growing importance of entrepreneurship as a complementary response to Nigeria's employment challenge, particularly as the public and private sectors contend with limitations in creating sufficient formal jobs for the expanding population of young people entering the labour market.

However, the economic impact of such interventions would ultimately depend on the extent to which the financial support translates into sustainable business activities, improved educational retention and measurable improvements in the economic circumstances of beneficiaries.

This makes the programme's enterprise development component particularly important, as financial assistance alone may not be sufficient to establish viable businesses without complementary access to business training, mentorship, markets and subsequent financing.

Connecting education to enterprise

Abbas, however, described the initiative as part of President Bola Tinubu's broader strategy to expand opportunities for young Nigerians.

He said the intervention was intended to connect educational support with enterprise development.

He noted that the grants would complement the benefits already being extended to students under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), another major educational financing initiative introduced by the present administration.

According to him, the intervention was designed to give students an opportunity to acquire knowledge, develop business ideas and translate their entrepreneurial ambitions into viable enterprises.

While NELFUND provides a financing framework for students to pursue higher education, the SMEDAN-backed intervention introduces an additional enterprise development dimension, potentially enabling beneficiaries to explore business opportunities alongside their academic pursuits.

Nevertheless, the extent to which both interventions can collectively improve the economic prospects of young Nigerians will depend on effective implementation, adequate funding and the capacity to sustain support beyond the initial disbursement.

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Transparency and accountability

In a demonstration of the disbursement process, some beneficiaries reportedly confirmed at the Zaria ceremony that the funds had already been credited directly to their respective bank accounts.

The direct payment arrangement offers an indication of the agency's approach to ensuring that the financial support reaches intended recipients without unnecessary intermediaries.

Several students who received transaction alerts at the venue expressed appreciation to Abbas and the SMEDAN director-general for the intervention.

They also pledged to communicate the benefits of the programme to their parents.

However, the sustainability of the initiative will be determined by the extent to which beneficiaries can convert the support into tangible educational and economic outcomes.