The groups criticised political parties for treating persons with disabilities as symbolic representatives rather than giving them meaningful opportunities to participate in decision-making

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) has called on political parties and aspirants seeking elective offices in 2027 to engage persons with disabilities and commit to policies that guarantee their representation in governance.

The association said persons with disabilities must move beyond being included in political activities as voters to occupying leadership positions and influencing decisions that affect their lives.

JONAPWD President, Abdullahi Usman, made the call on Tuesday at the third Conference of Stakeholders on Disability Inclusion in Nigeria (COSDIN 3.0), themed Beyond Participation: Advancing Disability Leadership and Accountable Governance in Nigeria.

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Mr Usman said the disability community could influence the outcome of the 2027 elections if its members recognised their collective political strength and negotiated with political parties and candidates.

"Any political party, any aspirant who wants the vote of persons with disabilities in this country needs to come and sit down with the community of persons with disabilities to tell us the promise you have for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in this country," he said.

He criticised political parties for treating persons with disabilities as symbolic representatives rather than giving them meaningful opportunities to participate in decision-making.

Mr Usman also called for adequate funding for the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and similar state institutions, arguing that establishing disability commissions without providing the resources to function undermines the implementation of the law.

Nigeria enacted the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act in 2018, which was signed into law in January 2019. The legislation established the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities to promote and protect the rights of persons with disabilities.

However, Mr Usman said the law and disability commissions had not translated into effective inclusion, urging the federal and state governments to provide adequate funding and strengthen accountability mechanisms.

He also insisted that persons with disabilities should lead conversations about their rights rather than have people without disabilities speak on their behalf.

"Being a person with disability only means that I cannot walk without crutches. It does not mean my brain also cannot work without crutches," he said.

Inclusion must translate into decision-making

In her keynote address, the Deputy Director of MacArthur Foundation, Amina Salihu, said the passage of the disability law was only the beginning of the struggle, warning that legislation without accountability would do little to change everyday experiences.

She questioned how government institutions were enforcing the law, monitoring compliance and ensuring that public resources matched their commitments to disability inclusion.

Ms Salihu cited Section 29 of the Act, which requires persons with disabilities to make up at least five per cent of the workforce in public organisations, as one measure for assessing implementation.

She also highlighted barriers confronting persons with disabilities in accessing employment, healthcare and public infrastructure, including the absence of sign language interpreters during recruitment and inaccessible public buildings.

"The law is really the floor and not the ceiling of our ambition," she said, arguing that government agencies must demonstrate measurable improvements rather than rely on policies and declarations.

She further urged disability organisations to strengthen internal accountability and ensure that women, young people and other marginalised groups within the disability community influence decisions.

Similarly, Yunusa Ya'u, convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, said establishing disability commissions across several states was insufficient without sustained advocacy and implementation.

He urged persons with disabilities to develop an inclusion agenda ahead of the 2027 elections and use it to engage political parties and candidates.

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"If people with disabilities do not participate, then we would always have a deficit between promises and actual implementation," he said.

Mr Ya'u argued that persons with disabilities are better positioned to identify and address the barriers they face, making their participation in governance essential.

Meanwhile, Omar Alihashi, head of Political Affairs at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria, said political inclusion must extend beyond the ability to vote independently and safely to contesting elections, influencing public policy and holding public office.

He reaffirmed Canada's support for Nigerian organisations working to advance disability rights and strengthen democratic participation.

Abimbola Oyelohunnu, a programme officer for social development at the ECOWAS Commission, also called for investment in technology, disability data collection, training and early identification of children with disabilities.

She urged governments to recognise the economic burden on families caring for children with disabilities and incorporate the care economy into social protection policies.