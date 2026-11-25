The APC said it received the news of the accident with profound sadness, adding that the incident had affected the entire APC family.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has mourned 15 of its members and supporters killed in a road accident in Zamfara State while travelling to attend the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata Mafara.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party described the incident as a painful loss to its members and supporters in the state

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The victims were reportedly travelling from Gummi Local Government Area of the state when the accident occurred. Several other passengers sustained injuries.

Mr Morka said the party received the news of the accident with profound sadness, adding that the incident had affected the entire APC family.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, the bereaved families, the government and people of Zamfara State, and the leadership and members of our party. This is a painful loss to the entire APC family," the statement said.

The party also commended the decision to postpone its scheduled governorship campaign rally in Maru Local Government Area following the accident.

According to the APC, the postponement was a mark of respect for those who lost their lives and an expression of solidarity with their grieving families.

The party prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident and called for divine comfort for the bereaved families.

"May Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the departed, grant their souls eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus, and comfort their families and loved ones," the statement said.