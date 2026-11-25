She sought a perpetual injunction restraining Rita, Mr Obasi, their agents and privies from publishing or circulating defamatory statements about her.

Actress Judy Austin told the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday that she's not a home wrecker, denying an allegation in the defamation suit she filed against her ex-husband, Emmanuel Obasi, and her colleague, Rita Edochie.

Austin rejected the allegation while testifying in the case. She sought a perpetual injunction restraining Rita, Mr Obasi, their agents and privies from publishing or circulating defamatory statements about her.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 29 September that the court adjourned the separate suits Austin filed against Mr Obasi and Rita, in which she sought N1 billion in damages from each defendant.

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The actress appeared in court alongside her partner, Yul Edochie, and denied the allegations levelled against her on social media during cross-examination by Rita's lawyer, Adrian Amadi, PM News reported

"I am not a home wrecker, and I don't belong to any association of husband snatchers as posted on the social media handle of the defendant", she said.

Previous marriage

Austin also refused to answer questions concerning her former marriage to Mr Obasi and her marriage to Yul.

She said her marital life was a private matter and urged the court to grant her requests and stop the online attacks she described as bullying.

"I am entitled to my privacy in my marriage; hence, I will not answer any question relating to my marriage."

The actress had earlier expressed fears about attending the hearing, accusing the defendant's supporters of harassing her.

"I was afraid of coming to court today because of the harassment by the defendant's fans. What if one of them poured acid on me? Please, my Lord, caution them", said Austin.

However, Anozie Obiemena, an Austin-based lawyer, asked the court to caution Rita and her supporters. He alleged that some members of the actress's entourage nearly assaulted her after the previous hearing in September.

Ruling

Justice A.A. Halilu, after listening to submissions from lawyers representing both parties, adjourned the case until 16 February 2027 for further hearing.

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After the court appearance, Mr Obasi and Rita celebrated the development on their respective social media platforms.

Mr Obasi shared several videos on Facebook showing him at a restaurant with Rita and other people who joined them in the celebration.

He said, "As I said, I don't need to make noise, even though some people still doubt me. As you can see, we're outside celebrating together. May, Obasi and Rita Nations have come together, and our tables are filled with food and drinks.

"We're celebrating following the court proceedings, and we've put our critics to shame. I felt embarrassed for them because they were disgraced in court."

Meanwhile, Rita said on Instagram that she and Yul would remain a family, regardless of how long the case lasted or its eventual outcome.

"Family is family. So if una fight finish, home is still our home. Tomorrow, Yul Edochie is my son, but I can never support evil. The fear of me is the beginning of wisdom."