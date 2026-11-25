Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has expressed deep sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, describing his passing as a profound loss to his community, Nteje, Igbo people, Nigeria and Africa.

In his condolence message, Soludo said he received with deep grief the news of the death of the celebrated actor, cultural icon, and broadcaster, known to the world as Pete Edochie, who died peacefully in Enugu at the age of 79 years.

The governor described the late Edochie as a proud son of Anambra and a cultural giant whose work carried the Igbo voice, wisdom and dignity to audiences across Nigeria, Africa and the world.

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Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Christian Aburime, who signed Soludo's message recalled that Edochie began his professional life in broadcasting in 1967 with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, rising over the years to senior management positions, including Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

It reads: "His vivid portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart in the 1980s brought him national acclaim and opened the door to a long and distinguished career in Nigerian cinema.

"Audiences came to know him through unforgettable portrayals of traditional rulers, community leaders and family patriarchs in films such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart. His deep voice, commanding presence, and masterful use of proverbs became the hallmark of his art and, for many, the very sound of Igbo tradition on screen.

"For his contributions to the entertainment industry in Nigeria, he was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003, and he also received the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards Industry Merit Award and several lifetime achievement honours.

According to the governor, "Chief Pete Edochie was more than an actor. He was an institution, a distinguished custodian of our culture, a sage, and a source of immense pride to Ndi Anambra. Through his craft, he taught generations the value of dignity, courage, family and the wisdom of our elders.

"His passing leaves a void in our creative landscape and in the heart of our state, but his legacy will endure in the stories he told and the lives he touched. The Anambra State Government will ensure the late icon is honoured in a manner worthy of his stature and contribution to the State and the nation."

Governor Soludo extended condolences to the wife of the deceased, Mrs Josephine Edochie, and their children, the entire Edochie family, as well as the people of Ifite Nteje, the Nigerian film community, and all his admirers, and prayed that God grant the family the strength to bear the loss and grant the departed legend eternal rest.