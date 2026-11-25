Some residents and traders, who spoke separately to PREMIUM TIMES during a recent visit to the area, said the overhead bridge will not only end endless accidents and deaths but also boost business and ultimately make life more enjoyable

Residents, traders and worshippers in the Lugbe area of Abuja have described the new overhead pedestrian bridge constructed by Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) as a lifeline that will end years of deaths and fear of crossing Airport Road in Nigeria's capital city.

Some residents and traders, who spoke separately to PREMIUM TIMES during a recent visit to the area, said the overhead bridge will not only end endless accidents and deaths but also boost business and ultimately make life more enjoyable.

The facility, located near the church's headquarters, The Lord's Garden, was commissioned on 30 October by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the commissioning, Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, commended the Senior Pastor of the DIGC, Paul Enenche, and his wife, Becky Enenche, for demonstrating leadership and sacrificing church resources to save lives and enhance human welfare rather than focusing solely on soul-winning.

The minister revealed that although the church applied for approval to construct the bridge in 2018, the application did not reach him until eight years later, in February 2026.

Mr Wike lauded the facility, noting that government alone could not bear the burden of providing amenities for its citizenry.

"Government cannot do everything alone. Nowhere in the world does government carry every burden. That is why we emphasise corporate social responsibility," he said.

Although the cost of constructing the bridge was not disclosed, the minister pledged that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) would defray 50 per cent of it to encourage community-driven infrastructure.

Mr Wike also decried the habit of many pedestrians of not using bridges, choosing instead to risk their lives crossing the expressways.

Mr Enenche, on his part, said the project was undertaken to improve pedestrian safety and address concerns over frequent fatal accidents along the road corridor.

He said the church plans to add modern aesthetic coverings, security lighting, and transparent side panels to protect users from the elements and boost compliance.

Although the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has not published the total number of accidents recorded in the area, at least four fatal car crashes have been reported this year.

On a recent visit, this newspaper's reporters observed residents and church members using the facility with excitement. They also noticed work underway to install facilities such as lighting and decorations, as Mr Enenche promised.

A timely Intervention

Some residents told PREMIUM TIMES that, for years, crossing the road had been a nightmare for the host communities, describing the intervention as timely.

"It is very timely. I have had several times when people just died on that road just like that. One incident involved an intending couple. They were standing at that junction to cross. That was how a vehicle just crushed the two of them. They died instantly," Kenichukwu George, the head teacher at Afro-European School, Agwan Gbokwu, said.

Mrs George said the fear of crossing the expressway also forced many families to stop attending church and affected school enrolment.

"I know people who stopped going to church because of that crossing. The husband works at that church, but the wife and kids have to worship at a church here because of the crossing. Sometimes you can stand there for 10 to 15 minutes waiting for vehicles to pass. And at our school here, many parents told us they could not continue with us because they feared crossing.

"At the inception, we used to have pupils from River Park Estate. They stopped coming. It affected us drastically. But with this bridge, a child who is up to 10 years old can walk to school and cross over," she said.

Florence Alawuku, who has been a petty trader around the church for more than two years, told this newspaper that car crashes occurred on the road weekly.

"Accidents happen very often here. Like once a week, you hear about an accident on this expressway. Cars hit people, and cars also hit cars. Sometimes people die immediately, before they get to the hospital," she said.

She recounted how a 12-year-old schoolboy was killed while crossing the expressway in November last year.

"There was a boy I knew then, a Hausa boy, who, while coming from school, decided to cross the road to this side, but a car hit him, and he died instantly.

"I like and love this bridge. It will make crossing easy for us," she said.

Mrs Alawuku said providing the facility was long overdue. Still, she claimed that the FCTA neglected the area, considering that the distance between the pedestrian bridge at Police Signboard bus stop and the one at ACO Estate bus stop is approximately 5.9km.

"People have been discussing it. Why is there a good bridge down there at ACO and none here between ACO Bridge and Police Sign Post Bridge? When we heard it had been commissioned, many people were very happy," she added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A lady who did not provide her name also recalled how a vulcaniser who plies his trade close to the River Park Estate gate was hit by a vehicle while crossing the expressway but was lucky to survive. According to her, the man has not returned to work for nearly three months.

No word from Dunamis

This newspaper's attempts to get comment from the church's management on this story were unsuccessful. When we called the Administrative Pastor, Victor Agaba, he could not comment because he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

"I will get back to you as soon as the church gives approval to speak," Mr Agaba said.

About Dunamis

Dunamis church, which marked its 30th anniversary in November, is one of Nigeria's most famous Pentecostal churches. With one of the largest sanctuaries, Glory Dome, on the strategic Airport Road in the nation's capital, the church has hundreds of branches and local assemblies worldwide.

The church is also known for corporate social responsibility. It has built school blocks, drilled boreholes, and constructed and rehabilitated roads in the country. These include the Mararaba/Nyanya road on the outskirts of Abuja, Nasarawa/Boundary Checkpoint Road, and another in the Jikwoyi area of the city.