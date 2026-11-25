Eno Ikoedem, the command's spokesperson, disclosed the security leak on Tuesday in Benin during a news conference.

The police command in Edo State says it has arrested four personnel of the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) for allegedly leaking operational information to suspected cultists.

ESSC is a state-backed, community-based security outfit established by the Edo State Government to support federal security agencies.

Eno Ikoedem, the command's spokesperson, disclosed the security leak on Tuesday in Benin during a news conference.

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Ms Ikoedem, an assistant superintendent of police, said the action led to the escape of some suspects during anti-cultism operations in Benin.

She stated that 10 suspected members of the Aye Axe cult group were also arrested during an initiation exercise in the state.

According to her, the arrest followed intelligence received by the command about cult initiation activities in the state capital.

She explained that operatives of the command's Anti-Cultism Unit moved to the location but discovered that some individuals were allegedly leaking information about their movements to the suspected cultists.

"Investigation revealed that these men are members of the Edo State Security Corps and four of them have been arrested and are in our custody," she said.

Ms Ikoedem said the arrested operatives allegedly compromised the operations by providing information that enabled some cultists to evade arrest.

She, however, said investigations were ongoing to establish the extent of the suspects' involvement in cult activities.

"The investigation is still ongoing to ascertain their position in these organisations," she said.

The spokesperson said 10 suspected members of the Aye Axe cult group were arrested during an initiation exercise, while a Mercedes-Benz GLK 350 was recovered in a related operation.

Arrest of suspected kidnapper, others

Meanwhile, Ms Ikoedem also disclosed that the command had recorded other breakthroughs in its operations against violent crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping and murder.

She said the police arrested a suspected armed robber, Emmanuel James, 25, following a robbery incident in Ugbioken community, where a locally fabricated pistol, ammunition and other stolen items were recovered.

"The command also rescued two kidnapping victims, Yakubu Ibrahim and Abdullahi Mohammed, unhurt, and arrested a suspected kidnapper, Umar Bello, during a bush-combing operation at Ayaran Forest.

"The kidnapping incident was reported on 19 November," she said.

Ms Ikoedem further announced the arrest of John Bello, who was allegedly tracked down following an investigation into the murder of his father in Fugar.

Attack on NDC secretariat

On the attack on the National Democratic Congress secretariat in Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area, the spokesperson said no suspect had been arrested.

She said the Council Chairman, Ernest Aitalegbe, who was earlier invited by the command, was cooperating with investigators.

"However, we already have information at hand pointing to the attackers and the hoodlums, and the command is doing everything to go after them," she said.

She expressed confidence that those involved would eventually be arrested.

"The Commissioner of Police in Edo, Patrick Daaor, commended officers involved in the operations for their vigilance and commitment to duty," she said.

Ms Ikoedem said the police commissioner warned political actors, cult groups and other criminals against acts capable of threatening public peace, assuring residents that the command would sustain its operations against criminal networks.

She urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies and promptly report suspicious activities.

Suspects admit being member of cult group

During an interaction with journalists, two of the suspects identified themselves as members of the Neo-Black Movement of Africa (NBM).

One of them said he joined the group in November 2025 during a convention in Asaba, Delta.

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He, however, claimed that he no longer practised cultism and currently served as a community security officer.

He said his involvement in a community dispute led to his arrest after he and others allegedly flogged a resident over complaints about his conduct.

"We called him and asked why he was doing all these things. The chairman said I was the community security officer of the community, so I should take him to the town hall so that we would discipline him," he said.

Asked what he meant by discipline, he admitted that they flogged the resident with a cane.

"It was just me alone. I used a cane," he said.

The other suspect, also identified himself as a member of NBM but denied involvement in cult-related activities.

He attributed his arrest to a disagreement within his Ugbowo community, saying the matter was taken up by community security officials.

(NAN)