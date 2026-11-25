PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the 79-year-old actor died in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

Tributes have continued to pour in for veteran actor Pete Edochie, with Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and prominent film industry figures mourning his passing.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the 79-year-old actor died in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Edochie spent decades building a career in broadcasting and filmmaking.

Reacting to the news, Mr Mbah described the late actor as a giant, an icon and a patriot.

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The governor said Edochie's death was a personal loss to Enugu State. He highlighted the actor's longstanding relationship with the state, despite his origins in Nteje, Anambra State.

Mr Mbah said Edochie often called Enugu his birthplace and "first port of call", adding that he served as a worthy ambassador of the state.

The governor said: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of Chief Pete Edochie, one of Nigeria's most iconic actors and titans, and one of the most recognisable faces of Nollywood and Africa's creative industry across the world. The pain of this loss is further deepened by its timing. It comes at a particularly poignant moment when Enugu, a city whose history and identity are deeply intertwined with the arts, is hosting the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST)."

"At a time when we are celebrating the richness of our cultural heritage and the creative talents that give it expression, we are confronted with the loss of one of its most distinguished ambassadors. It is a sobering reminder that while we celebrate the enduring power of our arts and culture, we must also mourn those who gave them life and brought them global recognition."

"An institution"

Mr Mbah also hailed Edochie as an institution in the Nigerian film industry, rather than merely an accomplished actor.

He said the late actor's commanding performances, unmistakable voice, excellent dialogue delivery and deep knowledge of acting helped shape the country's film industry.

Through his work, the governor added, Edochie projected Nigeria's cultural identity, values and stories to the international stage.

"As an illustrious son of the South East, and dating back to his role as a tragic protagonist in the dramatisation of Chinua Achebe's 1958 novel, 'Things Fall Apart,' Edochie eloquently interpreted society to the world. He wore his Igbo identity with pride, bringing its language, wisdom, proverbs and rich cultural heritage to life in ways that resonated far beyond our shores.

"His performances transcended entertainment, preserving aspects of our cultural heritage and inspiring generations of actors and storytellers. His career was defined not merely by longevity but by excellence, distinction, enduring influence, and uncommon social grace. Even as the curtain falls on this remarkable life, his legacy as a fine broadcaster, thespian, cultural ambassador, and superstar will continue to live on in the countless lives he touched and the generations of performers he inspired," he said.

Legacy

Additionally, Mr Mbah extended his condolences to the Edochie family, describing the actor's death as a personal loss to the state.

He said that although Edochie's voice had fallen silent, his legacy would endure for generations.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Enugu State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the Nollywood community, the Government and people of Anambra State, and all Nigerians and his global fans, who mourn this monumental loss.

"May God grant his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss and grant his gentle soul eternal rest. Adieu, Chief Pete Edochie, MON. Adieu Ononenyi, Ebubedike, Gaga n' ogwu, Ogadagidi, Nwoke ka Ibe Ya, Okara Mmadu Okara Mmuo, a legend, fine gentleman, veteran broadcaster and actor."

AGN mourn

Also, AGN, in a tribute issued by its president, Abubakar Yakubu, celebrated the late actor's influence, describing him as a father figure whose legacy would live on for generations.

Mr Yakubu said Edochie's death deeply saddened the guild, adding that his passing had deprived Nollywood, Nigeria's creative industry and the African entertainment community of a towering figure.

"Nigeria has lost a cultural treasure, and the film industry has lost one of its most distinguished figures and enduring champions of artistic excellence. Chief Pete Edochie was more than a gifted actor. He was an institution whose extraordinary talent, commanding presence, professionalism and storytelling skills helped shape Nigerian cinema and bring it international recognition.

"His contributions to the industry and his influence on generations of actors are indelible. Though his life has ended, his body of work and the standards he set will continue to inspire generations and emerging talent at home and abroad. As National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, I share in the Guild's profound grief at this monumental loss. On behalf of the National Executive Council and all our members, I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, friends, admirers and the entire creative community."

Mr Abubakar asked God to grant the actor's family the strength to endure the painful loss and extend comfort to all those mourning him.

He noted that while Edochie had bowed out of life, his contributions to Nollywood and African cinema would continue to attract admiration for generations.

NFVCB

The Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Shaibu Husseini, also expressed shock and sadness over the veteran actor's death.

In a statement sent to this newspaper, Mr Husseini described Edochie as a towering personality whose legacy would outlive him.

He said the actor's death had deprived Nollywood and the African film industry of an iroko and a formidable pillar.

He also recalled Edochie's commanding presence, distinctive diction, rich proverbs and insightful expressions, as well as his remarkable broadcasting career, which left an enduring mark on the industry.

"From his unforgettable portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) adaptation of Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart" to decades of unequalled performance in Nollywood movies, Chief Edochie elevated Nigerian storytelling on the global stage and championed the cultural values the NFVCB strives to preserve.

"On behalf of the Management and Staff of the National Film and Video Censors Board and indeed the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, I extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, and millions of fans worldwide."

Nollywood stars mourn

Mourning the actor, actress May Edochie described him as a respected figure whose influence extended beyond the film industry and touched many lives.

In a tribute posted on Instagram, May, the estranged wife of his son, Yul, said the actor's name, voice, presence and contributions to Nigerian cinema would remain unforgettable.

She noted, "I woke up this morning to this heartbreaking news. One moment, there is life; the next, eternity calls. Such is the fragility of human existence. We make plans, hold conversations, nurse expectations and believe there will always be another day, until life reminds us that tomorrow is never promised.

"Lion of Africa, your passing is a sobering reminder that beyond all the opinions, the misunderstandings and the stories that life sometimes throws around, we are all humans, and death has a way of reminding us of what truly matters. One thing is certain: legends never truly die; they live on through the memories they create and the impact they leave behind. To Mummy and the rest of us you have left behind, may the good Lord strengthen you through Christ our Lord."

In her tribute, filmmaker Funke Akindele prayed that God would strengthen the Edochie family and everyone in the entertainment industry as they mourn the actor. She also prayed for his soul's peaceful repose.

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Akindele said she grew up watching "Things Fall Apart", the production that brought the late actor into the limelight, and later had the opportunity to work with him.

"Daddy Pete Edochie, I remember watching you in Things Fall Apart growing up. Many years later, I had the honour of working with you on Egg of Life. Your words of encouragement that day have stayed with me.

"Thank you for paving the way for so many of us in Nollywood and for being an inspiration to us over the years. Your work lives on."

Joke Silva, Deyemi Okanlawon, Omoni Oboli, Benson Okonkwo, Stan Nze, Sandra Okunzuwa, and Dayo Amusa were among others who mourned the veteran, with several expressing disbelief over his death.#

Backstory

Edochie started as a broadcaster in 1967 after securing a position with the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. His dedication saw him rise to senior positions, including Director of Programmes and Deputy Managing Director.

However, his acting career took off in the 1980s when he brought the character Okonkwo to life in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's literary classic, "Things Fall Apart." The performance introduced him to a wider audience and earned him a place among Nigeria's most celebrated actors.

He subsequently built an impressive filmography, often playing traditional leaders, family heads, and other commanding elderly characters. Films that featured him included "Igodo", "Rituals" and "Lionheart", the latter starring Genevieve Nnaji.

His contributions to the Nigerian film industry earned him several accolades. The federal government recognised his service to the country in 2003 with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) national honour.

He also received the AMVCA Industry Merit Award for his impact on African cinema.

Meanwhile, his family has not announced his burial details as of press time.