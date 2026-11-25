GHANA'S food import expenditure, estimated at US$2 billion annually, can be significantly reduced through increased investment in commercial agriculture, particularly rice and poultry production, the Chairman of Parliament's Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee, Dr Godfred Seidu Jasaw, has said.

He said rice and poultry imports alone accounted for US$800 million and US$400 million respectively, underscoring the need for strategic interventions to boost local production and reduce the country's dependence on imported food.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Friday, Dr Jasaw described the government's New Economy programme as a bold initiative that could transform the agricultural sector and reduce the import bill through targeted investments in selected commodities.

He explained that the high cost of production had made it difficult for local rice and poultry farmers to compete with imported products on the market.

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