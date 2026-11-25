THE Supreme Court is expected to rule on an application by former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), Mr Solomon Asamoah, seeking to quash proceedings in the trial over an alleged $2 million loss to the State in the SkyTrain project today.

Mr Asamoah filed a motion for certiorari, challenging proceedings at the Accra High Court, where he and former GIIF Board Chairman, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, are facing charges over the transaction.

He is also contesting an order by the trial court directing him to testify before calling witnesses subpoenaed on his behalf.

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At yesterday's hearing, counsel for Mr Asamoah, Mrs Victoria Barth, argued that the High Court erred in law by requiring her client to enter the witness box before calling his witnesses.

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She said the order violated his constitutional right to a fair hearing and his right to remain silent under Article 19(2)(g) of the 1992 Constitution.

However, a Chief State Attorney, Mrs Sefakor Batse, opposed the application and urged the Supreme Court to dismiss it.

She argued that the High Court, having jurisdiction to hear the case, also had the authority to make orders regulating the conduct of proceedings.

She said the applicant's disagreement with the order did not constitute an error warranting the intervention of the Supreme Court.

The court adjourned the matter to today, Wednesday, November 25, for its ruling. Read More