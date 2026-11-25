STANBIC Bank Ghana has unveiled a new Visa Metallic Card designed exclusively for its Wealth and Investment clients, as it expands its premium banking services through a partnership with global payments company Visa.

The card was launched at a dinner hosted by Stanbic Bank Ghana in collaboration with Standard Bank International, Visa and the Accra Polo Club on Friday.

The event formed part of efforts to strengthen relationships with high-net-worth clients and provide them with enhanced lifestyle and travel benefits.

The launch also underscored the bank's commitment to offering financial solutions and experiences that support the ambitions of its clients, both locally and internationally.

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The Stanbic Visa Metallic Card comes with a range of privileges, including airport lounge access, travel insurance, 24-hour concierge services, cover for medical emergency expenses and global customer assistance.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mr Kwamina Asomaning, noted that the card reflected the bank's commitment to creating opportunities for clients beyond conventional banking services.

"At Stanbic Bank, we believe banking should never be just about managing money. It should be about enabling possibilities, advancing ambitions and helping people live the lives they aspire to," he emphasised.

He stated that the partnership with Visa, Standard Bank International and the Accra Polo Club was driven by the bank's desire to provide additional value through meaningful engagements and tailored solutions.

Mr Asomaning also indicated that the Visa Metallic Card had been designed with the expectations of the bank's wealth clients in mind, offering benefits that complemented their lifestyles and international engagements.

He added that the card's value went beyond its distinctive appearance to the opportunities, convenience and services it offered holders.

"The true value of a banking relationship is not what you hold in your hand, but what it places within your reach," he stressed.

Furthermore, Mr Asomaning elaborated that the bank would continue to explore partnerships and initiatives that responded to the changing needs of its clients, particularly as their financial ambitions and expectations grew.

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He also highlighted the bank's use of exclusive sporting and lifestyle events to strengthen relationships with clients, citing the Stanbic Asantehene Invitational Golf Tournament in Kumasi and the Stanbic Bank Invitational Polo Tournament in Accra.

According to him, such engagements reflected the bank's belief that lasting banking relationships were built not only through transactions but also through shared interests, trust and meaningful connections.

The collaboration with Visa and Standard Bank International, he said, would further strengthen the bank's ability to connect clients to international financial services and lifestyle offerings.

The launch reinforces Stanbic Bank's focus on premium wealth management by combining financial solutions with experiences and privileges that support the lifestyles and aspirations of its clients.

Through the new card, the bank aims to offer its wealth clients greater convenience and support as they travel, conduct business and access services in international markets.