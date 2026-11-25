The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has finalised arrangement to test the BVAS and IReV results upload in the 336 polling units across Taraba State on Saturday, November 28, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The mock accreditation exercise, according to the commission will hold from 8:30am to 2:30pm in two selected polling units in each of the 168 registration areas across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The exercise will test the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the electronic transmission of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) under simulated election day conditions.

INEC said the mock exercise will test speed and reliability of BVAS machines in the real field conditions, end-to-end transmission of results to IReV portal, technical, logistical and network challenges before the 2027 elections.

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The commission added, the test will also assess automated validation checks for results upload, to identify operational gaps and fix them before the general elections.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, Ngunan Rachael Iyongo, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Sa'ad Umar Idris.

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The statement said, the simulation will help it evaluate its technology in different locations and under varying conditions to avoid malfunction system.

The REC, in the statement appealed to registered voters, whose polling units are among the selected locations to turn out for the exercise with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Idris said public participation is necessary to test the accreditation process and strengthen confidence in preparations for a transparent and credible process.

INEC urged voters and stakeholders to obtain the list of the 336 designated polling units from its state headquarters in Jalingo, or in any of its 16 local government area offices or through its official website.

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The commission said the mock exercise is part of broader preparations to identify and address potential challenges well ahead of the 2027 general elections.