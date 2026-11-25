Mr El-Rufai testified in his own defence in the phone-tapping trial on Wednesday.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday denied intercepting National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu's telephone conversations or asking anyone to do so.

Testifying in his ongoing phone-tapping case at the Federal High Court, Abuja, before judge Joyce Abdulmalik, Mr El-Rufai told the court that he had never owned equipment used to intercept telephone calls and had no technical knowledge of how to do so.

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Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the former governor also denied having access to the NSA's communication networks or devices.

He maintained that his comment during an interview on Arise Television in February was a political rhetoric and not an admission that he had intercepted Mr Ribadu's telephone.

"I used 'we' to refer to opposition politicians. When I said 'tapped', it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling.

It was rhetorical and exaggerated. My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish," he told the court.

The case followed an interview Mr El-Rufai granted Arise Television's Prime Time programme on 13 February, a day after security operatives attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from Cairo, Egypt. Although the operatives seized his passport, they did not arrest him.

During the interview, Mr El-Rufai accused Mr Ribadu of ordering the attempted arrest. He said he knew about the directive because he and an unnamed person had listened to a telephone conversation in which the NSA instructed security operatives to arrest him.

When asked during the Television interview how he obtained the information, he replied, "He made the call because we listen to their calls." He also acknowledged that intercepting telephone conversations without authorisation was illegal.

Following the interview, the SSS filed three charges, which were later amended and expanded to five counts, against Mr El-Rufai. The charges accused him of unlawfully intercepting Mr Ribadu's telephone communications, accessing classified information without authorisation, interfering with critical national information infrastructure and failing to report an individual allegedly involved in the interception.

The prosecution further alleged that Mr El-Rufai and others at large used technical equipment or systems to intercept the NSA's communications in a manner that compromised public safety and national security. The charges cited the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order, 2024.

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After pleading not guilty to all five counts, the prosecution presented two witnesses. The prosecution closed its case in June.

One of the witnesses was lawyer and public commentator Deji Adeyanju, who said he was at Arise Television during the Mr El-Rufai interview, for his own session. He confirmed that the recording played in court reflected what he witnessed. However, during cross-examination, he acknowledged that Mr El-Rufai did not expressly say he had personally tapped the NSA's telephone. He maintained that he heard the former governor say, "We listened to their calls."

After the prosecution closed its case, Mr Tinubu El-Rufai filed a no-case submission, arguing that the evidence presented was insufficient to require him to enter a defence.

However, on 26 October, Judge Abdulmalik dismissed the application, holding that the SSS had presented sufficient evidence to require him to answer the charges. She consequently ordered him to enter his defence, which began on Wednesday.

More details later.