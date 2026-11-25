Long after the gold is gone, a good road should still carry farmers to market and a well-run power plant should still keep a hospital lit. That is what makes the proposed agreement with Bea Mountain Mining Corp. worth pursuing. It is also the standard by which Liberia should judge it.

The government has scheduled the signing for Wednesday, Nov. 25. The Master Infrastructure Development Agreement calls for four plants with 270 megawatts of generating capacity, more than 300 kilometers of transmission lines, grid upgrades and a 146-kilometer highway, with funding for other roads. Bea Mountain would advance money so that work could start before the government collects the revenue to pay for it. Liberia would own the completed roads and power facilities. Those are real advantages. But a road paid for with a tax credit is still a road bought with public money.

The advertised US$5.7 billion combines about US$4.45 billion in base costs for the main projects with allocations of up to US$1 billion for additional roads and US$230 million for grid upgrades. It is neither a firm commitment to advance that much money nor a ceiling on what Liberia could pay. The base prices for the main power plants and transmission lines are not indexed, but interest, adjustments for some other works, and additional land and resettlement costs can raise the bill.

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Bea Mountain would recover approved costs by offsetting them against taxes, gold royalties, dividends owed to the state and even income tax withheld from workers' wages. The draft would book those offsets as revenue and spending although no cash would enter the treasury for the amounts offset. Unrecovered costs would carry interest at three-month SOFR, a floating U.S. benchmark, plus two percentage points. Unpaid interest would be added to the balance quarterly, and offsets would pay interest first. Ratification would authorize the offsets without a new appropriation each year.

The administration says it will use additional revenue made possible by higher gold prices and that Bea Mountain's regular payments into the Consolidated Account will continue. Article 9, however, does not limit eligible offsets to a windfall. Write that protection into the agreement: specify how much must still reach the treasury in cash and cap what can be redirected each year. Revenue counted as collected cannot pay a teacher if it never arrives in cash.

The financing terms also determine how fast Liberia gets its roads and power. The draft caps Bea Mountain's funding commitment at US$500 million outstanding at any one time. As offsets repay earlier spending, the company can advance more, but it is not obliged to go above that limit. The government is aiming for five years. But the draft sets a two-year completion period only for the biomass plant and the Main and Bong transmission lines. Even that clock starts only after conditions such as land handover are met. Timelines for the other projects depend on the revenue available for offsets. If gold prices or mine production fall, work could slow while interest keeps accruing.

The Ministry of Finance should publish a year-by-year plan showing what gets built and when, how much revenue goes to repayment and interest, and how much still reaches the treasury in cash. Put that plan through a stress test: lower gold prices, weaker production and higher interest rates. If the full program cannot proceed on prudent assumptions, start with the projects that are ready and offer the greatest public benefit.

The 10-megawatt SP-4 project is a good test of value for money. The draft puts its price at about US$634.4 million. Dividing that figure by the plant's capacity makes for a striking number but tells us little on its own. SP-4 includes a reservoir and water-transfer works, and earlier West African Power Pool planning considered how the reservoir could help regulate flows for downstream plants. Show how much dependable electricity the whole system would gain in the dry season, what those works cost to build and maintain, and whether another design could deliver comparable power for less.

An independent price check matters all the more because the agreement names MAPA as the builder and would exempt its appointment and construction contracts from Liberia's public procurement and concessions laws. One contractor may be able to coordinate linked projects better than several. If so, let the government show it. Publish the itemized estimates. Have engineers and public finance specialists independent of the parties compare the costs, delivery times and risks with realistic alternatives, including competitive procurement in phases. The IMF's 2026 public investment assessment urged Liberia to test major projects for readiness and value for money regardless of how they are financed.

Just as important is the evidence required before a tax credit is earned. In the copy The Liberian Investigator reviewed, Annex C, which is supposed to set the milestones that determine payments, consists of a heading. Annex E does not include the detailed technical specifications it is meant to provide. If completed schedules exist, publish them with the text lawmakers will vote on. The draft provides for independent engineers, but Bea Mountain approves the payment certificates that qualify its costs for offsets. The General Auditing Commission can audit the certificates and offset records, but that clause excludes the companies' actual costs. Require independent verification of work before it earns an offset, give auditors access to records behind reimbursable costs and price increases, and publish quarterly figures on credits and interest by project.

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Nor is a dam finished, in any useful public sense, when its turbines first turn. Show how the Liberia Electricity Corporation will get that power to homes and businesses, how the necessary connections will be funded and who will pay to keep the plants and roads working. Give communities that stand to lose land a funded compensation and resettlement plan and a chance to challenge it. The draft requires some technical training and gives qualified Liberian firms a preference, but makes a wider local-content plan optional. Set measurable targets for Liberian hiring, apprenticeships and subcontracting, and report against them.

Whether the ceremony goes ahead Wednesday or not, the Legislature should hold public hearings and withhold ratification until the costs have been independently tested, the schedules are complete and the protections are in the text. If those tests expose weaknesses, fix them. If the terms stand up, build.

The gold will be gone someday. Liberians should be left with roads and power worth what they gave up to get them.