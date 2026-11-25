MONROVIA — Liberia recorded 3,018 cases of gender-based violence in 2025, 2,128 of them rape, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection said as the country opens its annual 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence on Wednesday.

Deputy Gender Minister Laura Golakeh told a news conference Tuesday that another 1,302 cases were reported in the first half of 2026. She said many more go unreported because of stigma, fear of retaliation, economic dependence, family pressure and attitudes that blame victims.

"Survivors must never be blamed, silenced, intimidated, or pressured into accepting settlements that compromise their rights and access to justice," Golakeh said, warning against informal settlements that keep cases out of the courts.

The campaign launches at 9 a.m. at Jacob's Town Field in Paynesville and runs through Dec. 10. It is held under the global theme "UNITE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure Justice, Protect Survivors, End Impunity." Liberia's national theme is "A United Liberia Against GBV: Justice for Survivors, Accountability for Perpetrators, and an End to Impunity."

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Golakeh said this year marks the 35th anniversary of the global campaign and Liberia's 25th observance of it, an opportunity to assess progress and strengthen efforts to prevent violence against women and girls.

She urged the Legislature to pass the proposed Women and Girls Protection Act of 2025, which would prohibit harmful cultural practices. The bill, submitted by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's office, is still awaiting consideration. Golakeh said its passage would strengthen legal protections for women and girls and hold those responsible for harmful practices accountable.

She also said digital violence is a growing threat to women and girls, including online harassment, intimidation, threats and exploitation through social media and other platforms. She pointed to the passage of the Personal Data Protection and Privacy Act and the Cybercrime Act on Aug. 19, 2026, as important steps toward protecting privacy and addressing online abuse.

Golakeh said the National GBV 116 Call Center responded to more than 1,000 calls in 2025, helping survivors reach emergency assistance and other services. She said the government provided psychosocial support materials to safe homes and One-Stop Centers in all 15 counties, distributed reunification kits to survivors, made emergency funds available for urgent cases and renovated safe homes in six counties.

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She said 11,925 women and 2,539 men have benefited from the Liberia Women Empowerment Project, which supports women's economic opportunities and community-based violence prevention. The ministry also said the Spotlight Initiative 2.0 is expanding to Grand Bassa, Maryland and Bong counties, bringing the number of participating counties to eight. The initiative focuses on strengthening protection systems, women's economic empowerment and inclusion.

"The fight against GBV cannot and must not be left to women and girls alone," Golakeh said, urging men and boys to challenge harmful attitudes, reject violence and hold one another accountable.

The ministry is organizing the campaign with the National Gender-Based Violence Taskforce, local and international partners, the World Bank and the United Nations Country Team. It will include International Women Human Rights Defenders Day on Nov. 29, World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 and the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Dec. 3, and it ends on Human Rights Day, Dec. 10.