Liberia is registering an estimated 140,600 undocumented foreign nationals, most from Burkina Faso, in its national identification system. Officials told lawmakers Tuesday that people who claim Liberian citizenship but have no documents can be vouched for by a community elder.

National Identification Registry Executive Director Andrew Peters said the system gives each person one of three identities, "citizen," "resident" or "migrant." He said this is meant to keep migrants from being identified as Liberian citizens, including during voter registration. He said the National Elections Commission and other institutions could use the system to verify identities through data-sharing arrangements.

Rep. Jacob Debee challenged the US$20 fee he said some foreign nationals are being charged. He asked how the money is collected and where it is deposited.

"Are we doing this for money or are we doing it to prevent the influx of Burkinabe? Are we doing it to protect our country?" Debee asked.

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Debee also questioned why the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission and the NIR are taking leading roles in an exercise he said the Liberia Immigration Service should drive. He said the immigration service already has the legal responsibility to enforce immigration laws, monitor foreign nationals and issue residence permits. He warned against overlapping mandates when existing laws need enforcing. He also asked why the NIR is prioritizing foreign nationals while Liberians struggle to get or renew national ID cards.

"We have the legal authority to do what we did," Peters said.

He said the NIR was acting under its establishing law and a Sept. 7 communication from the Office of the President. That communication instructed the registry to work with other institutions on the biometric registration of the estimated 140,600 migrants.

Peters said the fee structure charges Liberians and ECOWAS residents US$5 and non-ECOWAS residents US$20. He said it was set when the national ID system launched under the previous administration and is built into the system, and that the NIR cannot change it on its own.

Where a person has no foundational documents, Peters said, verification would involve immigration officials, NIR staff and community opinion leaders or senior elders. He said an elder could give testimony and attach his or her national ID card as a reference. The hearing did not establish how that testimony would be independently checked.

The registration rests on a government assessment presented by LRRRC Executive Director Cllr. Jerol Cole Bangalu. He said the assessment was done with help from international partners and covered southeastern Liberia and Nimba County. It found migrants who entered through irregular routes and lacked basic identity documents. Bangalu said it also raised concerns about possible human trafficking, children reportedly working on farms and alleged encroachment into protected forests. He said those concerns need attention from the Forestry Development Authority and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The LRRRC began biometric registration on Nov. 4 in Zleh Town, Grand Gedeh County. Bangalu said the exercise is "for security and for our own protection." He said it followed consultations with government officials, security agencies, lawmakers and international partners.

He said the exercise is not meant for Liberian citizens. It covers Burkinabe and other foreign nationals, including a number of Malians found during the assessment. He called for more logistical support for border patrols to stop further irregular entry.

The LRRRC handles profiling, the NIR issues biometric identification and the LIS issues residence permits.

Atty. N. Dickson R. Tamba Sr., the immigration service's deputy commissioner general for naturalization, said the LIS ran preliminary manual profiling in 2024 and 2025. He said it ran into trouble because many people had no identity documents.

"The Liberia Immigration Service conducted a preliminary manual profiling of these Burkinabes and established that a lot of them did not have any foundational identity document," Tamba said.

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He said those findings led to the three-agency arrangement. It came from a proposal by the LIS, the NIR, the LRRRC and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection that was sent to the president for approval.

"The process was structured beginning with the profiling by the LRRRC, the issuance of the migrant card by the NIR and subsequently the LIS, in keeping with its statutory mandate, will issue the resident permit," Tamba said.

He reminded lawmakers that immigration law requires foreign nationals admitted as immigrants or residents to obtain residence permits.

Rep. James Kolleh proposed that the LRRRC submit quarterly reports on the exercise to the Office of the Chief Clerk for distribution to members, starting in January. Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon said any increase in the LRRRC's budget would depend on recommendations from the House Committee on Ways, Means and Finance and on available resources.