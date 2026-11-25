MONROVIA — Starz University sent 303 graduates out Tuesday with a challenge from keynote speaker Dr. Thomas Nimene Tweh Jr.: degrees alone will not build Liberia, so put the knowledge to work through technology, entrepreneurship and ethical leadership.

"Knowledge is important, but knowledge by itself does not build a nation. People who apply knowledge are the ones who build a nation," Tweh told the Trailblazer Class of 2025-2026 at the university's ninth convocation and commencement in Monrovia.

The class included 266 undergraduate and 37 graduate students.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Tweh, who said he grew up selling polo, Kool-Aid, doughnuts and meat pies in Trowein, New Kru Town, and later drove a taxi, urged graduates not to measure success by qualifications or appointments to office. He said he spent about 10 years as a refugee in Ghana during Liberia's civil war, shining shoes and playing music to survive, before moving to the United States, where he studied and started businesses.

"Never allow the circumstances of your beginning to convince you that they are the boundaries of your future," he said.

He named artificial intelligence, digital finance and information technology as opportunities, and pointed to rural education, health care access, agriculture and links between farmers and markets as problems technology could help solve.

"But technology alone will not develop Liberia. We must develop the people who can use technology intelligently and responsibly to solve Liberian problems," he said.

Tweh said Liberians too often equate leadership with political appointments and public office.

"We have spent too much time equating leadership with position," he said. "Leadership is not about being served, it is about serving."

He warned graduates against trading their integrity for wealth or advancement.

"Success without character is ultimately failure wearing expensive clothing," Tweh said.

Tweh, whose Nimene-Tweh Foundation provides scholarships to Liberian students, closed on legacy.

"Your degree is your achievement. But your impact will be your legacy. And the Liberia you help build will be your contribution to generations yet unborn," he said.

Ambassador Latim Dathong, the university's founder and chairman of its Board of Trustees, urged graduates to create jobs rather than wait for them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Liberia needs you. Our nation needs young people who are prepared to create businesses, develop technology, solve problems, serve their communities, and lead with integrity," Dathong said.

"Success is not only about what you achieve for yourself; it is also about what you are able to give back to others," he said.

University President Dr. Isaac Usung urged graduates to pursue professional excellence and bring what they learned to their workplaces, families and communities. He thanked parents, guardians, faculty and staff for their part in the graduates' success.

"Your degree is a qualification, but what you do with it will define your legacy," Usung said.

Undergraduate valedictorian Unison Nagbeh Meantuo urged classmates to become problem solvers rather than certificate holders.

"Liberia needs competent professionals. Liberia needs ethical leaders. Liberia needs entrepreneurs who create opportunities," Meantuo said.

Graduate School Class President Yassah Saway Baysah said she finished her studies despite depression, family responsibilities and academic setbacks after her mother's death. She said she founded a nonprofit that has helped more than 200 women through village savings and loan programs, with four branches in Montserrado County.

"Success is not measured by how easy the journey was. Success is measured by the courage to keep going when every reason to quit stood before us," she said.