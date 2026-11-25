Cocoa farms tied to Côte d'Ivoire's industry are clearing forest in southeastern Liberia and pushing into Grebo-Krahn National Park, and much of the cocoa crosses the Cavally River to be sold abroad, leaving Liberia with the deforestation but little of the money, a report launched Tuesday found.

The researchers said the encroachment is still relatively early and can be contained through stronger enforcement, cooperation between the two countries, and other livelihoods for farming communities.

"Even if the price is low, we will keep farming because there is nothing else we can do," one farmer told the research team.

The report, "The Environmental and Socio-Economic Impacts of Cocoa Farming and Trade Along the Liberia-Côte d'Ivoire Border," was released in Monrovia by the Save My Future Foundation, or SAMFU; the Côte d'Ivoire-based Association Initiatives pour le Développement communautaire et la conservation de la Forêt, or IDEF; and the international forest organization Fern. It draws on independent forest monitoring in May 2026 around Grebo-Krahn National Park, the Konobo Community Forest and nearby farming communities. On the Ivorian side, researchers studied communities between Taï National Park and the Forêt Classée de Cavally, as well as cocoa transport routes across the Cavally River.

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Researchers found networks that move migrants, allocate land, recruit labor, establish farms and market cocoa across the border. Some plantations are physically in Liberia, but their investment, labor and trade run through Côte d'Ivoire's established cocoa industry. The report traced routes carrying Liberian-grown cocoa into Côte d'Ivoire before it reaches international markets, including Europe. It also found indications that some cocoa goes to Monrovia for export.

That trade makes the cocoa hard to trace and could leave Liberia bearing the environmental cost of the expansion without the economic benefit, the report said.

Pressure on the forest stayed high even after world cocoa prices fell toward the end of 2025. Researchers attributed that partly to falling cocoa productivity in Côte d'Ivoire and few other ways to earn a living in Liberia.

The report said informal verbal land deals and unclear boundaries between community forests and protected areas make encroachment easier. An elder in Garleo told researchers, "No problem, there's plenty of forest," a line that became the report's slogan.

Jamesetta Cheaza-Barquo, monitoring, evaluation, learning and reporting coordinator at the Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia, said farming practices have changed. Liberian farmers traditionally grew cocoa under the forest canopy, she said, but now trees are being killed.

"People were planting cocoa before; they were using the forest as a cover to plant the cocoa. But now we're seeing that people are debarking trees," she said. "A huge tree, over a period of time, will die. The tree is no longer there. The cocoa is just standing."

"Mining is there, but cocoa is a major driver because the practices that are being used now are far different from what was used before," she said.

She called for immediate government action and asked how people could set up plantations inside areas legally set aside for conservation. She also noted that the research did not measure how much forest cover has been lost.

Deputy Agriculture Minister for Planning and Development David K. Akoi said Liberia's membership in the African Continental Free Trade Area has shaped cross-border farm trade. He said migration, informal farming arrangements and community involvement need a response from more than the government.

"It's a bigger issue. It's not just a government issue. It's a civil society issue. It's a community people issue. It's just about everybody," Akoi said.

He said he would take the findings to his superiors and urged researchers to involve government agencies in future studies so recommendations can be carried out.

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"We have to solve the Liberian problems the Liberian way, and we have to do it jointly, not just government," he said.

Silas Siakor of Integrated Development and Learning said regional trade and migration agreements do not exempt anyone from Liberian law.

"So what they are doing is illegal," Siakor said of activities carried out without meeting legal requirements. He questioned whether immigration, trade and environmental laws are being enforced and called for scrutiny of whether government agencies are doing their jobs.

The report recommends a joint Liberia-Côte d'Ivoire monitoring mechanism, stronger land governance, clearer protected-area boundaries and better coordination among forestry, agriculture, immigration, customs and land authorities. It calls on the Forestry Development Authority to prioritize enforcement in cocoa expansion hotspots around Grebo-Krahn National Park and to use satellite imagery to track deforestation.