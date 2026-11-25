Liberia's industrialization and agricultural value-addition drive has received a major boost with the official launch of B&B Rubber Factory Incorporated, a multi-million-dollar, 100 percent Liberian-owned rubber processing facility established in Morris Farm Community, Todee District, Montserrado County.

Founded by Liberian entrepreneur Sylvanus B. Broh, the facility currently employs more than 300 people, approximately 30 percent of whom are women. The company projects creating at least 500 additional direct jobs and 200 indirect employment opportunities within the next two years.

The official launch ceremony, held Tuesday, November 24, 2026, brought together Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, government officials, county superintendents, rubber industry stakeholders, traditional leaders and community representatives.

Minister Nuetah, representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, performed the official launching ceremony.

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Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer Sylvanus B. Broh described the investment as a demonstration of Liberian entrepreneurship, growing investor confidence and the determination of local businesses to transform the country's agricultural sector through domestic processing and value addition.

Broh emphasized the need for Liberia to move beyond its traditional dependence on exporting raw agricultural commodities, arguing that local processing is essential to generating greater economic returns, creating employment and strengthening the country's industrial capacity.

He disclosed that the factory has an installed processing capacity of four tons of raw rubber per hour, equivalent to approximately 100 tons daily and an estimated annual production capacity of 30,000 tons.

The facility will primarily produce Technically Specified Rubber (TSR 10 and TSR 20), grades of processed natural rubber used in international manufacturing markets.

According to Broh, the decision to invest in domestic rubber processing was influenced partly by challenges associated with exporting unprocessed rubber, particularly delays arising from successive executive orders, which he said had resulted in significant financial losses for businesses operating in the sector.

He explained that local processing provides an alternative for sustaining business operations, increasing the value of Liberia's rubber resources and positioning the country to capture greater benefits from international markets.

Beyond its current operations, Broh announced plans to install an additional processing line within the next 12 months, a move expected to increase production capacity and create more employment opportunities.

He also disclosed that the company intends to venture into manufacturing finished rubber products for domestic consumption and international markets within the next three years.

The long-term ambition, he said, is to establish an integrated rubber manufacturing operation that will enable Liberia to move further up the value chain rather than depend predominantly on exporting raw and semi-processed commodities.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah described the investment as an important milestone in Liberia's pursuit of economic transformation, agricultural modernization and industrial development.

Representing President Boakai, Minister Nuetah emphasized that investments in local agricultural processing are essential to creating sustainable employment, strengthening domestic value chains, expanding market opportunities for farmers and ensuring that Liberia retains a greater share of the economic benefits generated from its natural resources.

He underscored the importance of private-sector participation in transforming the agricultural sector, noting that domestic processing allows the country to increase the value of its agricultural commodities before they enter international markets.

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The establishment of B&B Rubber Factory adds to efforts to expand Liberia's domestic processing capacity in one of its traditional export industries. Its projected employment growth, production expansion and plans to manufacture finished rubber products could contribute to the country's broader transition from exporting primary commodities toward building a stronger industrial base.

For Liberia, the investment also demonstrates the potential of indigenous entrepreneurs to drive industrialization, create employment and retain more economic value within the country.

With more than 300 people already employed and plans to expand its workforce and production capacity, B&B Rubber Factory is positioning itself as a potential contributor to Liberia's industrial transformation and the development of its domestic rubber value chain.