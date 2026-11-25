Hundreds of citizens of Nimba County, including local government officials, businesspeople, market women, motorcyclists, school authorities and other well-wishers, have turned out in Ganta to celebrate the 60th birthday anniversary of former Ministry of Commerce and Industry Inspector General, David Dorr Cooper, honoring his contributions to the county's development and public service.

Cooper marked his 60th birthday on Thursday, November 12, 2026, but the major celebration took place on Saturday, November 14, when residents and prominent citizens gathered to pay tribute to him, describing him as a committed leader, a development-oriented personality and someone who has consistently stood up for his people.

The celebration attracted several prominent citizens, including former Nimba County Inspector Thomas Suah, alongside local government officials, business operators, market women, commercial motorcyclists and representatives of educational institutions.

One young businesswoman, identified only as Yei, said she attended the celebration to recognize Cooper's commitment to truth, community development and the protection of citizens' interests.

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"I am here to pay my respect to Mr. Cooper because he is a man who stands for facts and is developmentally oriented," she said.

Former Nimba County Inspector Thomas Suah also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to celebrate with Cooper, describing the occasion as a recognition of his contributions to the county.

"I came here to celebrate with Dorr Cooper on his birthday," Suah said.

Meanwhile, Menwor Augustine, a commercial motorcyclist, credited Cooper's leadership during his tenure as Mayor of Ganta with contributing to the city's development and physical transformation.

"Cooper's leadership as Mayor of Ganta brought development to Ganta, giving the city a facelift that today we are boasting of," Augustine stated.

One of the emotional highlights of the celebration was a memoir prepared by Cooper's children and read during the occasion, reflecting on their father's personal journey, leadership, professional achievements and contributions to society.

In the tribute, the children described their father as a man whose influence extends beyond the positions he has occupied, emphasizing the lasting impressions he has made on institutions, communities and individuals.

"You have not simply held positions; you have left impressions. You have not simply occupied offices, but you have contributed to institutions, communities and people's lives," the children wrote.

They further praised his resilience in the face of life's challenges, noting that his determination and commitment to his journey remained central to his legacy.

"Your legacy is not that you never encountered storms; it is that the storms never convinced you to abandon your journey," they added.

For Cooper, the massive turnout was an emotional demonstration of appreciation and encouragement from the people he has served throughout his public and community engagements.

Speaking to the Daily Observer, he expressed gratitude to the citizens, friends, relatives and well-wishers who took time to celebrate his milestone birthday.

"I am very happy to receive this kind of respect in my life from brothers and sisters. It strengthens me and encourages me to do more for people and the country at large," Cooper said.

The celebration is among a growing number of public birthday gatherings in Nimba County that have attracted large community participation. More than two years ago, hundreds of residents also turned out in Ganta to celebrate businessman Floyd Tomah's birthday. At the conclusion of that celebration, Tomah donated several dump trucks and other items to support the city's sanitation efforts.

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Cooper currently serves as Regional Coordinator of the Special Presidential Project Coordinating Commission, an arm of the Ministry of Public Works responsible for coordinating the management and deployment of more than 200 pieces of yellow machinery acquired by the government to support road development across the country.

His regional assignment covers Bong, Nimba, Grand Gedeh and River Gee counties, where the machinery is intended to support road construction, rehabilitation and improvement.

The celebration offered an opportunity for residents to recognize Cooper's public service, reflect on his contributions to Ganta and Nimba County, and encourage his continued commitment to community and national development.