Representative Foday E. Fahnbulleh has donated 64 footballs to Fuamah United Football Club and organizers of the ongoing Who Owns Fuamah Tournament, reaffirming his support for grassroots sports development and youth empowerment in the district.

The donation, announced on November 22, 2026, includes 38 footballs for Fuamah United FC and 26 for organizers of the Who Owns Fuamah Tournament, which commenced on November 20.

The 38 footballs presented to Fuamah United FC are intended to strengthen the club's training capacity, improve match preparation and provide players with essential equipment to enhance their technical abilities, including ball control, passing accuracy and shooting precision.

The additional equipment is expected to support regular training sessions, improve team coordination and tactical preparation, and help players build the fitness and skills needed for local competitions.

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Meanwhile, the 26 footballs donated to tournament organizers will support the ongoing competition by improving equipment availability for participating teams and facilitating match preparations throughout the tournament.

The donation represents practical support for community-level football development, where access to sporting equipment, regular training and competitive opportunities plays an important role in identifying emerging talents and improving players' abilities.

Beyond the provision of equipment, the initiative underscores the importance of grassroots football competitions in promoting discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and healthy competition among young people.

Community tournaments provide aspiring footballers with opportunities to demonstrate their abilities, develop tactical awareness, improve decision-making and gain the confidence needed to compete at higher levels.

They also encourage social interaction, unity and mutual respect among players, coaches, referees, team officials and supporters, while promoting fair play and discipline on and off the pitch.

Fahnbulleh's contribution is expected to encourage greater youth participation, strengthen local football structures and create more opportunities for aspiring players to showcase their talents.

The lawmaker's stated commitment focuses on nurturing emerging football talents, supporting community-based sporting initiatives and using football as a vehicle for youth empowerment, social integration and community development.

The initiative is being advanced under the message: "Supporting Local Football. Encouraging Young Talents. Investing in Our Youth."