MONROVIA — Property owners and tenants in Monrovia could be fined up to US$500 and have their homes or businesses closed if their buildings are unpainted, peeling or run-down, under a city regulation announced Tuesday.

Information Minister Jerolinmek M. Piah said at the Information Ministry's regular press briefing that the Monrovia City Corporation regulation covers residential, public and commercial buildings in the city. It requires owners and occupants to keep their buildings clean, structurally sound and painted year-round, in colors and designs approved by the City Government of Monrovia.

Buildings that are unpainted, dilapidated, stained, peeling, faded or otherwise neglected may be classified as environmental nuisances, Piah said.

He said the MCC is setting up a special task force to inspect buildings and enforce the rule.

After an inspection, the city will give the owner or occupant 15 days to fix the problem. Those who do not comply face a first-offense fine of US$50 to US$500, depending on the building's size and condition, and another seven days to comply.

A second offense raises the fine by 25 percent. The building is then formally classified as noncompliant, and the owner or occupant gets a final seven days.

A third offense brings further enforcement, including temporary closure of homes or businesses with the help of the Monrovia City Police, Piah said. Violators may also face legal action.