MONROVIA — Monrovia City Mayor-designate James K. Mulbah has unveiled plans to establish a Monrovia Empowerment Hub to expand educational, employment and skills development opportunities for young people and women, while challenging Africa's emerging leaders to move beyond criticism and take responsibility for addressing the continent's challenges.

Speaking Monday, Nov. 23, at the opening of the Pan-African Leadership School, Mulbah said Africa's transformation would require a generation of disciplined, innovative and incorruptible leaders capable of turning ideas into practical solutions to poverty, unemployment, corruption and economic dependency.

Delivering an address titled "From Criticism to Problem Solving: Nurturing the Leaders Who Will Build Africa," the mayor-designate acknowledged the importance of holding governments accountable but cautioned against a culture of persistent complaints without meaningful action.

"Because Africa does not need another generation that can eloquently describe its problems. Africa needs a generation courageous enough to confront them," Mulbah said.

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Addressing representatives of the All-Africa Students Union, student leaders, university officials and other stakeholders, Mulbah said the proposed Monrovia Empowerment Hub would serve as a flagship program of the mayor's office, primarily targeting young people and women in the capital.

The initiative will comprise seven program units covering scholarships and educational support; training and capacity development; job creation, employment and internships; vocational and technical training; computer literacy and digital skills; library, research and learning resources; and physical fitness, sports and wellness.

"Today, I am proposing for the first time, the Monrovia Empowerment Hub as a flagship program of the mayor's office," he said.

Mulbah did not disclose the estimated cost, funding arrangements or implementation timeline for the proposed initiative.

Beyond the empowerment program, the mayor-designate challenged young Africans to abandon excessive dependency on governments, political leaders, international partners and personal connections for opportunities.

He argued that young people must demonstrate initiative by identifying problems within their communities and developing solutions that create opportunities for others.

"One of the greatest tragedies of our generation is that we have become experts at waiting," Mulbah said.

"We wait for the government. We wait for funding. We wait for connections. We wait for someone to discover our talents. We wait for the perfect opportunity."

Mulbah maintained that criticism remains essential to democratic governance and public accountability but said it must be accompanied by personal responsibility and constructive action.

"We must never silence people who speak truth to power. We must never discourage accountability. A society that cannot question its leaders is a society that risks losing its freedom," he said.

He challenged young people to demonstrate the same standards of integrity, accountability and leadership they demand from public officials.

"We cannot condemn corruption in government while practicing dishonesty in our classrooms, workplaces, businesses, and personal lives," Mulbah said.

"We cannot demand better leadership from our country while refusing to exercise leadership in our own communities."

The mayor-designate also questioned the significance of Africa's political independence amid persistent economic dependency, unemployment, food insecurity and limited access to quality education and healthcare.

He said while previous generations fought against colonialism and secured political independence, the responsibility of the current generation is to confront the economic and institutional challenges that continue to undermine the continent's development.

"What is the value of political independence if our people remain trapped in economic dependence? What is the value of a flag if our young people cannot find jobs? What is the value of sovereignty if we cannot feed ourselves?" he asked.

Mulbah urged emerging African leaders to prioritize industrial development, entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation, rather than allowing the continent to remain dependent on consumption and external assistance.

He also cautioned young people against compromising their integrity in pursuit of financial rewards, political influence and personal advancement.

"Your character is your greatest capital. Your integrity is your most valuable currency," he said.

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"Africa does not simply need intelligent leaders. Africa needs leaders who are intelligent, competent, courageous, disciplined, and incorruptible."

Mulbah further discouraged the pursuit of leadership positions solely for prestige, wealth, recognition or political influence, emphasizing that leadership should be measured by service and the ability to improve the lives of others.

"Leadership is not a title. Leadership is responsibility," he said. "Leadership is seeing a problem that everybody else has accepted and refusing to accept it."

He encouraged participants to translate the lessons of the leadership school into community-based initiatives, including literacy programs, sanitation campaigns, skills training, mentorship, entrepreneurship and volunteerism.

Mulbah said Africa's development would not be achieved through conferences, speeches and motivational messages alone, but through deliberate investments in knowledge, skills, character and collective action.

"Let us move from criticism to problem solving, from frustration to innovation, from ambition to action, and from independence to true prosperity," he said.