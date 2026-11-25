The European Union (EU) and its member states, under Team Europe, have launched a €100,000 (about ₦152.9 million) emergency fund to support women facing gender-based threats and violence linked to political and electoral participation ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

Ireland's Ambassador to Nigeria, Lesley Ní Bhriain, announced the launch of the Rapid Response Fund on Political and Election-Related Gender-Based Violence at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ní Bhriain said the fund, which would operate from November 2026 to March 2027, was designed to provide urgent assistance to eligible women facing threats or harm because of their involvement in political and electoral activities.

She said it could also support women facing credible and imminent threats before further harm occurred.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to her, women should be able to contest elections, campaign, vote, organise, observe elections and report on electoral activities without fear of intimidation or violence.

She said the initiative was established to protect and assist women, stressing that it would not be used to finance election campaigns.

"Today, Team Europe in Nigeria launches the Rapid Response Fund on Political and Election-related Gender-based Violence, with an indicative value of approximately N152.9 million Naira, equivalent to EUR 100,000," she said.

"No woman should have to recount personal experience publicly, give an interview or appear in a photograph to receive assistance," she added.

The ambassador directed women seeking assistance to contact HerStoryOurStory on 0806 429 2526 or through [email protected], saying the organisation would handle requests for support.

She said the fund would also strengthen the capacity of service providers to respond promptly to urgent cases, with women's safety, dignity and choices guiding its administration.

Ní Bhriain urged political parties and their leaders to prevent intimidation, harassment and violence, while calling on relevant authorities to protect women at risk, investigate reported offences and ensure survivors had access to justice.

She also urged women's organisations and female political leaders to publicise the initiative, refer women to support services and help coordinate responses to emergencies.

The ambassador warned that online threats and harassment could extend beyond victims to affect their families and undermine their participation in public life.

She called on the media to protect survivors' identities and provide accurate information on how women could access assistance.

In his remarks, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Gautier Mignot, said the fund was established following concerns raised by civil society organisations over inadequate support for women who experienced attacks, intimidation and harassment during the 2019 and 2023 general elections.

Mignot said civil society partners had called for a mechanism to ensure that women facing threats or attacks could receive assistance without delay.

"Women who were candidates, who were voters, who were observers in elections, different roles, and they were attacked sometimes very violently, intimidated, harassed because they were women.

"And this is why, under our EU-funded Support to Democratic Governance Nigeria programme, we've come up with this fund of some 100,000 euros, some 150 million naira more or less, to provide this kind of support during this election period," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Brenda Anugwom, said physical attacks, sexual harassment, threats and online abuse were increasingly being used to discourage women from participating in politics.

She said the intervention would provide access to medical care, psychosocial support and legal services for women affected by politically motivated violence.

"It is a mechanism of political exclusion used to silence women, undermine their credibility, discourage their participation and ultimately preserve existing inequalities in power and representation," Anugwom said.

She said the fund would provide women's organisations with a practical mechanism to respond to urgent cases, following years of documenting abuses and advocating action.

Anugwom said women across political parties and regions were committed to addressing politically motivated gender-based violence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She called for stronger institutions, improved protection for women, accountability for perpetrators and sustained investment in women's political participation beyond election campaigns.

"Women must not only have the right to enter political spaces, they must have the right to remain, to compete, to lead, to exercise power without fear," she said.

The fund was launched on the eve of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, following a closed-door discussion with women leaders and civil society representatives.

Eligible beneficiaries may receive emergency medical care, legal advice and representation, psychosocial support, temporary safe accommodation, emergency transportation and urgent assistance in responding to digital threats.

The initiative will be implemented through the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria programme, in collaboration with implementing partners and qualified service providers.

Requests for assistance will be assessed based on need, eligibility and available resources, irrespective of political party affiliation, political connections or public profile.