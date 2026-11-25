According to section 55(1) of the Elections Act,

"The Commission shall take measures to ensure that each polling station is -

provided, before the commencement of the poll, with proper doors, barriers, tables, chairs, screen and other conveniences;

properly arranged for voting; and

furnished with compartments in which voters can cast their votes secretly."

Each candidate is entitled to appoint two polling agents at each polling station to monitor the voting process. As the eyes and ears of the candidate at the polling station, the first thing they should check on upon their arrival at 7 am is whether the station is well prepared as indicated by the law above. Any irregularity should be brought to the notice of the presiding officer of the polling station and recorded in his or her notebook.