Who will win the 5th December, 2026 presidential election? One opinion poll puts Mr Ousainou Darboe in the lead with 40 percent of the votes while Mr Adama Barrow gets only 25 percent. Another opinion poll however puts Mr Adama Barrow in the lead with 38 percent of the votes while Mr Ousainou Darboe gets 24 percent of the votes. The results of one opinion poll is a complete reversal of the other. So, which one do we take?

Some judge the winner by the size of the crowd. But the largest crowd so far is less than 50,000 and that cannot win an election. Gambia has 1,146,474 registered voters. So, 50,000 means nothing. Hence, we cannot rely on the sizes of the crowds that follow presidential candidates to determine the outcome of the election.

Quite often, we forget the effects of money and incumbency. The governors, chiefs and alkalos all play a significant part in influencing how voters votes. Voters who do not value their votes may go to the extent of selling their voters' cards or receiving bribes to vote for the incumbent. This often takes place on the eve of the election.

Hence, it is unreliable to predict the results of the election, and we have to wait for the declaration of the results by the IEC.