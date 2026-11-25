A TikTok user, Evelyn, has shared a list of rules for Detty December and beyond, advising people to prioritise personal hygiene, safety and proper planning when attending social events during the festive season.

In a video posted on TikTok, Evelyn outlined seven rules she expects people to follow when going out, noting that the hot weather, transportation arrangements and possible security concerns should be considered.

She advised people to use deodorants with at least 48-hour protection, joking that the weather was already hot and people should not make the situation worse for others.

On financial preparedness, she urged revellers to carry both physical cash and mobile money, recommending that they have at least 500 in both payment options to avoid difficulties when making transactions.

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Evelyn also encouraged people to purchase event tickets ahead of time, particularly when relying on contact persons who might not be dependable.

She further advised attendees to respect event dress codes and avoid wearing outfits she described as excessive.

Addressing security concerns, she warned people against concealing potentially problematic items from their companions, saying anyone found with such items during a police stop should take responsibility for their actions.

She also recommended having at least two emergency contacts and carrying some form of personal protection for unforeseen situations.

The TikTok user concluded by warning against unnecessary confrontations, saying she would not participate in fights simply

because someone in her group had picked an argument.

Her rules come as Nigerians prepare for the festive season, popularly known as Detty December, which is characterised by concerts, parties, social gatherings and other entertainment activities.

Vanguard News