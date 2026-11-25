A Kano-based humanitarian organisation, Ihsan Scholarship Foundation, has sponsored the surgery of 18-year-old Salisu Sani, who had been battling a large facial tumour.

Daily Trust had reported how Salisu, an indigene of Yalwa town in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, resorted to soliciting assistance along Gandun Albasa Street in Kano to undergo a critical surgery.

The tumour had caused him constant pain and threatened his eyesight, while the cost of treatment was beyond his family's means.

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Following the publication, the foundation, known for its humanitarian and educational interventions, contacted the teenager and offered to take responsibility for his treatment.

The organisation facilitated his return to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), where medical examinations were conducted before specialists successfully operated on him.

Medical records obtained by Daily Trust identified his condition as Aggressive Trabecular Ossifying Fibroma, a rare fibro-osseous tumour affecting the jaw and facial bones.

The pathology report showed that the tissue removed during the surgery weighed about 640 grammes.

Speaking after the operation, Salisu said the intervention had given him renewed hope.

"I never imagined that help would come this fast. For years, I lived with the pain and the burden of carrying this tumour on my face. Today, I feel hopeful again," he said.

He had earlier told Daily Trust that the illness forced him to abandon school and disrupted his dreams because his family could not afford treatment.

The foundation has also pledged to support his long-term rehabilitation by either sponsoring his education or providing start-up capital for a business to help him become self-reliant.