MONROVIA — French Ambassador to Liberia, Dominique Pierre Delpuech, on Tuesday, November 24, paid a courtesy visit to the head office of The New Dawn newspaper in Monrovia, where he held discussions with its Publisher and Managing Editor, Othello B. Garblah, on press freedom, Liberia-France relations and the promotion of French language education.

The New Dawn is currently Liberia's only bilingual newspaper, publishing news in both English and French.

A major focus of the discussions was expanding French language education in Liberia, which shares borders with two French-speaking countries, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire.

Ambassador Delpuech disclosed that he had held discussions with Liberia's Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Jallah, regarding the French Embassy's willingness to support the restructuring of the country's French language curriculum.

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The initiative seeks to introduce French language instruction to children as early as age five, enabling them to develop fluency from an early age.

Currently, French is primarily taught at the junior and senior high school levels and during the first year of university, an approach that often leaves students without lasting proficiency.

The Ambassador also highlighted the work of Alliance Française in Liberia, which recently brought together French language teachers from across the subregion. He noted that the broader objective is to enable Liberians to communicate effectively with their French-speaking neighbors and strengthen regional integration.

The engagement also focused on the operations of independent media institutions and their role in promoting accountability, informing citizens and advancing democratic governance.

Garblah emphasized the importance of independent journalism, particularly as Liberia approaches the 2029 general and presidential elections.

He stressed the need for an enabling media environment where journalists can report without fear or interference and hold public officials accountable.

The Publisher also highlighted The New Dawn's contribution to bridging linguistic barriers through its bilingual publications, making Liberian news accessible to French-speaking audiences.

The discussions further touched on strategic developments in West Africa, particularly in Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire, and their implications for regional security, cooperation and stability.

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The visit highlighted the importance of strengthening engagement between diplomatic missions and independent media institutions in promoting democratic values, cultural exchange and regional integration.