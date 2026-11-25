The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting cultural diversity and developing creative industries across West Africa at the 16th edition of the Biennale of Contemporary African Art (DAK'ART 2026) in Dakar, Senegal.

The international exhibition, running from November 19 to December 19, 2026, is being held under the theme, "(Anti)fragility: Arts of Repair and Counter-Shock Strategies."

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye officially opened the event on November 19 at the former Palace of Justice in Dakar.

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President Faye emphasized the importance of reclaiming Africa's artistic heritage and cultural narratives while positioning culture as a driver of identity, economic growth and youth employment.

Held every two years, DAK'ART provides a platform for promoting African artistic expression, cultural diversity and the development of markets for cultural goods and services.

As part of its participation, the ECOWAS Commission, through its Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, awarded the ECOWAS Integration Prize for Best Artistic Creator in West Africa to Ghanaian artist Vanessa Amoah Opoku.

The award, comprising a trophy, a plaque and US$5,000 in cash, recognizes Opoku's artistic work exploring migration and its sociocultural implications for individuals, communities and regional integration.

ECOWAS said its participation reflects its continued commitment to recognizing artistic excellence across member states and promoting arts and culture as instruments of regional integration, social cohesion and inclusive economic growth.

The Commission was represented at the event by Atabo David, Head of its Arts and Culture Division.