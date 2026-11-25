MONROVIA — The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially opened registration for the 2027 school examinations in Liberia, setting January 31, 2027, as the deadline for accredited schools to complete the process.

Speaking in Monrovia on Tuesday, November 24, WAEC Public Affairs Officer Prince S. Nagbe said the registration exercise commenced on Tuesday and warned that the deadline would not be extended.

He urged school administrators to begin registration early to avoid last-minute complications.

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Nagbe explained that new schools seeking to register candidates must provide an official letter from the Ministry of Education or the relevant District Education Officer confirming their authorization to operate.

Such schools must also possess valid operational permits and current tax clearance certificates before accessing the registration portal.

WAEC cautioned school administrators against outsourcing candidate registration to internet café operators or individuals outside their institutions.

Instead, schools experiencing difficulties with the online registration process are encouraged to designate staff members to receive training from WAEC, ensuring accuracy and effective communication.

Meanwhile, Nagbe announced that Grade 12 candidates would not be required to pay examination fees, as the Government of Liberia is covering the cost of their examinations.

He warned that schools found collecting examination fees from Grade 12 candidates could face sanctions.

For other categories, ninth-grade candidates in private schools will pay L$5,000, while candidates at the SB level will pay L$2,000 and third-grade candidates L$1,000.

Nagbe warned schools against charging more than the approved amounts and urged parents to report institutions demanding unauthorized fees.

He further clarified that individuals who previously sat the school examinations must register as private candidates rather than return to sit examinations alongside current Grade 12 students.

WAEC conducts private candidate examinations twice annually.

The Council is also introducing additional measures, including biometric attendance and mandatory training for examination personnel, to strengthen the administration and credibility of the 2027 examinations.

Nagbe urged school administrators to ensure that all candidates' information is accurately entered before the registration portal closes on January 31, 2027.