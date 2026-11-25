Mr El-Rufai testified in his own defence in the phone-tapping trial on Wednesday.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Wednesday denied intercepting National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu's telephone conversations or asking anyone to do so.

Testifying in his ongoing phone-tapping case at the Federal High Court, Abuja, before Judge Joyce Abdulmalik, Mr El-Rufai told the court that he had never owned equipment used to intercept telephone calls and had no technical knowledge of how to do so.

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Led in evidence by his lawyer, Paul Erokoro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the former governor also denied having access to the NSA's communication networks or devices.

He maintained that his comments during an interview on Arise Television in February were political rhetoric and not an admission that he had intercepted Mr Ribadu's telephone.

"I used 'we' to refer to opposition politicians. When I said 'tapped', it was an embellishment intended to make the government feel the pain we are feeling.

"It was rhetorical and exaggerated. My objective was to engage in political retort and linguistic flourish," he told the court.

The case followed an interview Mr El-Rufai granted Arise Television's Prime Time programme on 13 February, a day after security operatives attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his return from Cairo, Egypt. Although the operatives seized his passport, they did not arrest him.

During the interview, Mr El-Rufai accused Mr Ribadu of ordering the attempted arrest. He said he knew about the directive because he and an unnamed person had listened to a telephone conversation in which the NSA instructed security operatives to arrest him.

When Arise News anchor Charles Aniagolu asked how he obtained the information, Mr El-Rufai replied, "He made the call because we listened to their calls." He also acknowledged that intercepting telephone conversations without authorisation was illegal.

Following the interview, the SSS filed three charges against Mr El-Rufai, which were later amended and expanded to five counts.

The charges accused him of unlawfully intercepting Mr Ribadu's telephone communications, including accessing classified information without authorisation.

He pleaded not guilty to all five counts, and the prosecution presented two witnesses.

One of the witnesses was lawyer and public commentator Deji Adeyanju, who said he was at Arise Television during the interview with Mr El-Rufai.

Mr Adeyanju confirmed that the recording played in court reflected what he witnessed, but acknowledged during cross-examination that Mr El-Rufai did not expressly say he had personally tapped the NSA's telephone. He maintained that he heard the former governor say, "We listened to their calls."

The prosecution closed its case in June, but instead of entering his defence, El-Rufai filed a no-case submission, arguing that the evidence presented was insufficient to require him to enter a defence.

On 26 October, Judge Abdulmalik dismissed the application after holding that the SSS had presented sufficient evidence.

She consequently ordered him to enter his defence, which began on Wednesday.

Denial of phone tapping

Testifying as the first defence witness in the case, Mr El-Rufai told the court that he lived in Maitama, Abuja, but had spent the past few months in the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Reacting to his statement during the interview that "we listen to their calls," Mr El-Rufai explained that he spoke on behalf of opposition politicians and did not claim that he personally intercepted Mr Ribadu's telephone.

He added that he knew the government regularly intercepted telephone conversations, so his comments were meant to "alert Nigerians on the government's interception of conversations involving opposition politicians and former leaders" without court authorisation.

The former governor said his intention was to make the Tinubu administration "uncomfortable" through his criticism of its policies.

His lawyer, Mr Erokoro, also reminded him of his reference during the interview to information from a mutual friend. Mr El-Rufai said the friend had told him that he overheard the NSA ask security operatives to ensure his arrest.

He added that he regularly received such information from people within the government.

To clarify his earlier comments, the court played the interview again at the request of Mr Erokoro.

In the recording, El-Rufai was heard saying, "The government made the call that I should be in custody; someone tapped it and told me because the government thinks that they are the only ones that intercept phone calls."

After the court played the recording, he maintained that he "did not tap" and that he "did not ask someone (to do so)."

"A mutual friend did and informed me," he said.

He also explained that, after the interview, the same person had asked him why he used the word "tapped."

When his lawyer asked him to identify the person, Mr El-Rufai said he could not disclose his source.

"I will not jeopardise my source in this kind of political environment, because his life will be on the line because this government can do anything," he said.

He added that disclosure of the person's identity could discourage others within the government from sharing information with him.

Mr El-Rufai further claimed that Mr Ribadu often put his telephone on speaker mode, which allowed people around him to overhear his conversations.

He complained that investigators never questioned or invited him to make a statement about the tapping before they charged him in this particular case. He accused them of showing more interest in his prosecution "than in a proper investigation."

'Politically motivated hostility'

At the start of his testimony, Mr El-Rufai described himself as a quantity surveyor by profession and a politician of more than 20 years.

He denied any training or technical expertise in telephone interception, insisting that he had "never received such training." He described his knowledge of communication technology as limited and disclosed that he sometimes relied on his sons to set up his devices because he found technology more difficult to handle as he grew older.

On his relationship with Mr Ribadu, he disclosed that he might still have the NSA's telephone number but could not remember whether it was active, as it had been years since he contacted him.

He maintained that the hostility against him was politically motivated because of his opposition to President Bola Tinubu's administration.

On his political journey, the former governor recalled his role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said their "hope was that APC would be the saviour of Nigerians."

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However, he said he left the party because of unresolved "ideological and political differences," and added that he had since "joined the ADC, the leading opposition party."

Cross-examination

During cross-examination by the prosecution lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye, also a SAN, Mr El-Rufai confirmed that he graduated from the University of London with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and had written several books, but said he was not very good at English.

Mr Aladedoye pointed out that he had publicly invited people through his Facebook page to watch the programme before it aired.

Mr El-Rufai agreed that he did not later publish a clarification to explain that his comments about telephone interception were hyperbole or exaggeration. He said he did not consider it necessary because he believed his audience understood what he meant.

He also confirmed that Kaduna State recorded several incidents of terrorism during his tenure as governor. He said security meetings with the National Security Adviser were regular and that the Director of the SSS usually chaired them.

He agreed that discussions at such meetings were not usually made public, particularly those that involved classified information.

On the alleged meeting to arrange his arrest, Mr El-Rufai maintained that nothing about it was classified because many people already knew he would be arrested. He cited Mr Adeyanju's testimony that he also knew the former governor would be arrested.

He stood firm on his refusal to disclose the identities of the sources who informed him about the alleged meeting and telephone conversation. He reiterated that he made the tapping remarks in a political context.

After the cross-examination, the judge adjourned the case until 15 and 16 February 2027 for continuation of the defence.