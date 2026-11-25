The police alleged that some participants carried dangerous weapons and that the organisers violated an agreement requiring political parties to give 48 hours' notice of planned political activities

The police have arrested three persons and filed charges against them following a political gathering linked to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The police alleged that some participants carried dangerous weapons, speakers made inflammatory remarks, and the organisers violated an agreement on the conduct of political activities in the state.

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However, the police did not disclose the identities of the suspects, the specific charges against them or the court handling their prosecution.

The police also did not specify when the incident occurred or identify any instance of physical assault, injury or property damage during the gathering.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Bashir Usman, a superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The arrests come two weeks after the Kebbi ADC alleged that some individuals were plotting to use security agencies to intimidate and arrest opposition members, an allegation the police countered by insisting that the command remained politically neutral.

Mr Usman said preliminary investigations indicated that the gathering was organised by the wife of the ADC's governorship candidate, Abubakar Malami, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The statement did not name her.

The police described the event as a political rally reportedly presented as a distribution of relief materials.

According to the command, the activities covered Zauro, Makera, Gwadangwaji, Gawasu, Morida and Karyo communities.

"Video evidence obtained by the Command shows individuals in the convoy carrying sticks, machetes and swords, while some of the speakers made inciting statements capable of causing disturbances of public peace," Mr Usman said.

He added that some vehicles in the convoy had no registration numbers or bore questionable number plates, while sirens were allegedly used in violation of traffic regulations.

The police did not reproduce the remarks they considered inciting. PREMIUM TIMES has not independently examined the footage cited by the command.

Alleged breach of security agreement

Mr Usman said the organisers failed to comply with an agreement reached between the police and political parties in the state on 7 September, requiring parties to notify the command of planned political activities at least 48 hours in advance.

According to him, the ADC reaffirmed its commitment to the arrangement during a meeting with the Commissioner of Police and other senior officers on 2 November.

The party also undertook to hand over individuals involved in unlawful conduct during its political activities, Mr Usman said.

He explained that the notification arrangement was intended to enable the police to make adequate security preparations.

"The Command will not tolerate conduct capable of undermining public peace or setting a dangerous precedent ahead of the 2027 general elections," he said.

Police ask ADC to reschedule Jega rally

In a separate development, Mr Usman said the Divisional Police Officer in Jega reported another political activity organised by the ADC without prior notification to the police.

He said the organisers were asked to reschedule the rally and formally notify the command to enable adequate security arrangements.

The statement did not indicate whether the organisers complied with the directive.

The command also expressed concern over reports that minors were involved in political activities and urged relevant authorities to protect children from exploitation and violence.

It advised parents and guardians against allowing their children to be recruited for political violence.

The ADC's response to Wednesday's allegations was not immediately available.

Earlier allegations of intimidation

Wednesday's police statement follows earlier disputes involving the ADC, the police and the Kebbi State Government over campaign security and the treatment of opposition politicians.

On 6 November, Mr Malami accused the state government of allowing political thugs to attack members of the ADC's campaign convoy and destroy media equipment during the party's presidential campaign visit to Kebbi the previous day.

The state government denied the allegations, insisting that the opposition party conducted its rally without government interference.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 7 November that Amnesty International had condemned the attacks after reviewing footage of the incidents.

On 10 November, the Kebbi ADC, in a statement signed by its Deputy Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Musa, alleged that unnamed individuals were planning to use security agencies against party members, including those promoting the party on social media.

The party claimed that its spokesperson was among those being targeted for arrest.

Responding to the allegations, Mr Usman said the command was politically neutral and committed to providing security for all political parties.

What the law says

Section 95(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 requires commissioners of police to provide security for the peaceful conduct of political rallies and processions.

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Subsections 3 and 4 limit the role of security agencies at political gatherings to providing adequate security, protect the right of political parties and candidates to hold lawful political gatherings, and require the police to resolve conflicts over time and venue through consultation.

Although Section 95 does not prescribe a 48-hour notification period, Paragraph 30(1) of INEC's Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2026 requires political parties to notify the relevant commissioner of police in writing of the venue and time of planned rallies or processions.

Paragraph 30(2) separately requires parties to submit their rally schedules to INEC at least 10 days before the events.

The specific 48-hour requirement cited by the Kebbi police was attributed to its agreement with political parties in the state. The command did not identify a statutory provision prescribing that timeframe or specify whether its alleged violation formed part of the charges against the three suspects.

Meanwhile, Sections 96 and 97 of the Electoral Act prohibit inflammatory campaign language, the organisation of groups for political coercion and threats of violence intended to influence political support.

INEC's regulations also prohibit participants from carrying offensive weapons at political rallies and campaigns, except authorised security personnel specifically deployed for such events.