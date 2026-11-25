President Bola Ahmed Tinubu warmly congratulates Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, OFR, businessman, philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, on his 78th birthday, November 25, 2026.

The President joins the family, friends, business associates and the people of Ukpo in Anambra State in celebrating the renowned industrialist, fondly known as Ozoigbondu, whose entrepreneurial accomplishments and generosity have touched many lives.

President Tinubu commends Prince Eze's pioneering contributions to indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry and his investments across Africa, which have demonstrated the capacity of Nigerian entrepreneurs to compete on the global stage.

The President particularly acknowledges the celebrant's longstanding commitment to philanthropy, community development, national unity and the welfare of the less privileged.

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As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections, President Tinubu urges Prince Eze to continue lending his experience and counsel to promote peaceful democratic participation, national cohesion, and the shared aspiration of building a more prosperous Nigeria.

President Tinubu prays that Almighty God grant Prince Eze continued good health, strength, wisdom and many more fruitful years in the service of Nigeria and humanity.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 25, 2026