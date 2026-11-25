President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday commended Gov. Babagana Zulum for consistently delivering economic benefits to citizens of Borno State, with visible evidence in education, health, and infrastructure.

The President, who commissioned a two-storey National Youth Service Corps Members' lodge and an International Conference Centre, said the governor has relentlessly demonstrated purposeful leadership that captured the All Progressives Congress (APC) vision.

President Tinubu said the frequent unveiling of tangible projects showed "economic progress" in key sectors of the state that directly impact the livelihood of the

people.

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"We are commissioning these projects to the glory of the Almighty God," he said.

Governor Zulum thanked the President for always honouring the state with his presence, assuring that citizens will reward his efforts in the Presidential elections on January 16th.

The President and his wife, the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, were received at the airport by the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, and his wife, Nana Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Governors, members of the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council, the APC NWC, the Presidential Campaign Council and the City Boy movement.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 25, 2026