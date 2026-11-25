As legislative actions advance Liberia's efforts to build a robust intellectual property ecosystem and support economic transformation

The Liberian Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives to ratify four regional and international intellectual property (IP) treaties, marking a significant step toward strengthening the country's legal framework for protecting innovation, creativity, agricultural development and traditional knowledge.

The four instruments are the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) Kampala Protocol on Voluntary Registration of Copyright and Related Rights; the ARIPO Arusha Protocol for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants; the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV Convention); and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge.

The Senate's decision follows the House's earlier approval of the instruments, which formed part of eight IP treaties and protocols submitted by His Excellency Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Sr., to the 55th Legislature for ratification.

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The remaining four instruments, including the UNESCO 2003 Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage, the 2005 Convention on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, the WIPO Copyright Treaty and the WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty, are expected to receive legislative consideration in the coming months.

The development aligns with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly Pillar One, Economic Transformation, which prioritizes building a robust national intellectual property ecosystem.

Welcoming the legislative actions, the Director General of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), Hon. Garmai Koboi, described the concurrence as an important advancement in Liberia's efforts to position intellectual property as an instrument of economic development. According to Hon. Koboi, these instruments will provide additional legal frameworks to help unlock the economic value of Liberia's agricultural resources, creative industries, indigenous knowledge and innovations.

"These agreements represent an important investment in Liberia's economic future. They provide opportunities to strengthen the protection of creative works, encourage the development of improved plant varieties, safeguard knowledge associated with our genetic resources and create a more predictable environment for innovation and investment," Hon. Koboi noted.

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Hon. Koboi further noted that, for Liberia, this means building a system in which its creators, researchers, farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses can better protect, develop and derive economic value from their intellectual contributions and resources.

The legislative action, according to LIPO, brings Liberia closer to an internationally aligned intellectual property system capable of supporting innovation, strengthening economic competitiveness and expanding opportunities for sustainable development.

Meanwhile, LIPO also expressed its appreciation to President Boakai, Sr., for his leadership and to the Honorable Members of the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate for their support in advancing the ratification of the four intellectual property instruments.

Issued by: LIPO Communications Section