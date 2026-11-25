The National Oil Company of Liberia's offices were sealed with a chain and padlock Wednesday morning under a Commercial Court order over a US$764,762 severance judgment. NOCAL says President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has agreed to pay the debt through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, in keeping with the Debt Management Policy and the Public Finance Management Law of Liberia.

Chief Judge Eva Mappy Morgan ordered the court's acting sheriff, Emmanuel Morris, to close the state oil company "with immediate effect," seal all its doors and entrances, and remove everyone inside, according to a closure order dated Nov. 24, 2026. The order was issued in an action of debt brought by two former NOCAL executives, Vida A. Mensah and Cllr. Idella Cooper Shannon.

Emmanuel Azango, NOCAL's vice president for finance, told The Liberian Investigator that the government has already agreed to settle the judgment and has informed the court and the plaintiffs. He said the Finance Ministry has communicated to the court its intent to settle the matter through the debt management process. Azango said that, as a show of good faith, the ministry officially informed the court and the lawyers for Mensah and Shannon that it will provide US$65,000 as an advance on the total debt, with the rest to be included in the 2027 budget.

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The plaintiffs' lawyer disputes NOCAL's account. Emmanuel Reeves, one of the lawyers representing Mensah and Shannon, said the president's letter was addressed to the Finance Ministry and asked it to settle the debts of NOCAL and another entity. He said NOCAL itself made no commitment to pay.

Reeves said the court held NOCAL in contempt and ordered it to make an advance payment of 25% of the judgment by Monday. He said NOCAL failed to pay, leaving the court no choice but to act against it. The case is against NOCAL, not the Finance Ministry, Reeves said, and NOCAL remains liable for the debt.

Twenty-five percent of the judgment would come to about US$191,190.

The judgment stems from a severance dispute dating to 2015. That year, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf ordered NOCAL's board to retire the company's senior management, cut severance payments by half and reduce staff, citing mismanagement that had left the company insolvent. Most departing executives accepted the reduced payments. Shannon, then NOCAL's legal adviser, and Mensah, then its vice president for administration, refused. They sought their full severance of about US$170,000 each, and NOCAL offered US$85,000 each.

The Commercial Court awarded the two a combined US$764,762, The Liberian Investigator reported in May.