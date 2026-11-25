Independent presidential candidate Isatou Touray pledged to overhaul The Gambia's constitution and enforce strict presidential term limits during a campaign stop in the Upper River Region, sharpening her criticism of President Adama Barrow's administration ahead of the Dec. 5 election.

Touray, a former vice president who previously served in Barrow's cabinet, is the first woman to have her nomination formally accepted to contest a Gambian presidential election. Addressing a crowd in Simoto Tuba, she urged voters to look beyond party affiliations and gender, framing her independent bid around competence, integrity, and institutional reform.

"The 1997 Constitution is no longer adequate to sustain our democracy," Touray told supporters. "My government will work to replace it with a constitution that truly reflects the will of the people and protects their rights."

Constitutional Reform and Executive Accountability

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At the center of Touray's pitch is a promise to institute a two-term limit for presidents and strengthen independent state institutions to prevent any leader from holding onto power indefinitely. She directly faulted Barrow for failing to deliver a new constitution and honor transition commitments made after the 2016 political impasse.

Furthermore, her past tenure as Barrow's health minister and vice president from 2019 to 2022 ties her to the early years of the administration she now seeks to unseat.

Incumbent President Barrow, meanwhile, has defended his administration's record on the campaign trail, pointing to ongoing infrastructure development and expanded access to basic services across rural regions as evidence of steady progress.

Beyond governance, Touray outlined a socioeconomic platform focused on poverty reduction and rural healthcare investment.

Drawing on her background in public health, she pledged to build modern hospitals and expand medical access so that Gambians no longer die due to treatment costs or long travel distances to clinics.

She also highlighted youth unemployment and irregular migration--locally known as the "backway"--promising to create domestic education and job opportunities to deter young Gambians from risking perilous journeys abroad.

"The future of this country is in the hands of our youth. We must give them a reason to stay and build The Gambia," she said.

Touray also pointed to inadequate clean water supplies and rising crime rates as symptoms of weak governance, urging voters in Simoto Tuba to reject another term for Barrow.

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As the rally concluded, supporters chanted for change, echoing her calls for constitutional reform and expanded economic opportunity.