Residents of Kerewan Kerr Demba in the Central River Region have asked President Adama Barrow to rehabilitate fields between Jarren in Niamina and Kuntaur for year-round rice cultivation and offer farmers a better groundnut buying price for the 2026/27 trade season.

They also called for the rehabilitation of local roads and improvements to their health facility during Barrow's campaign meeting in the village.

Ward Chairman Ebra Jobe and the village alkalo raised concerns about the condition of roads linking the area to Kuntaur and the Trans-Gambia Highway.

"I don't think I need to tell you about the road linking us to the highway. I think you have seen it for yourself when you were coming for the meeting," the alkalo told Barrow.

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Jobe reminded the president of promises he said had not yet been fulfilled in the area, while expressing hope they would still be delivered. On behalf of the ward committee, he also requested more motorcycles to improve mobility and the committee's work.

"We also want you to upgrade our health centre into a hospital with a theatre unit. Bansang is too far from us. Finally, we want a very good groundnut buying price for this season," Jobe said.

He thanked Barrow and his alliance partners for campaigning in the area.

At a meeting in Choya village, Niamina, youth leader Demba Adam Jallow credited the government with expanding electricity in the provinces. He said the development had made villages look like towns.

Niamina West Chief Ngange Dampha said residents had seen development in the area and urged them to vote for Barrow to continue it for another five years.

In Taifa village, Fulladu, National Assembly Member for the constituency Hon. Gibbi Mballow outlined development projects in the area. He said 33 villages had received 24-hour electricity under Barrow's government and called on voters to support the NPP in the December 5 election.