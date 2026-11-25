Independent presidential candidate and Foni Kansala National Assembly Member Almameh Gibba has pledged to address insecurity and recurring violence in communities along The Gambia's border with Senegal if elected on December 5.

Speaking to supporters during his campaign tour, Honourable Gibba said border communities had faced difficult conditions since former President Yahya Jammeh left office. He said violence had caused deaths and led some families to leave their homes for fear of further attacks.

"Many people have died, and the border communities are not at peace. We see people abandoning their communities along the border for fear of becoming the next victims," he said.

Gibba promised to address the concerns of residents, including issues relating to border demarcation and the country's territorial sovereignty.

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"Look at the border demarcation crisis. The government is not doing anything to solve that problem. My government will solve all those problems," he said. "We will make sure that the border communities continue to enjoy the peace they were enjoying during the past regime."

The No-To Alliance Movement candidate also urged voters in Foni to end President Adama Barrow's administration, arguing that nearly a decade in office had not brought the changes Gambians expected.

Gibba said his movement intended to focus on the economic and social challenges facing the country rather than political exchanges with opponents. He added that his proposed approach to national challenges would be guided by Gambian cultural values.

He also spoke about healthcare in the North Bank Region, crediting former President Jammeh with establishing the AFPRC General Hospital, which he described as one of the area's significant development projects. The current government has since changed the name of the hospital.

"They did not break the bricks, remove the paint, or change the doctors and nurses. They only changed the name," Gibba told supporters.

He raised concerns about healthcare at the facility, alleging that patients had to buy basic medical supplies, including dressing materials and ink.

Gibba also referred to previous parliamentary opposition to increases in medical fees, citing lawmakers including Hon. Kebba Tumani Sanneh of Foni Jarrol, who had raised concerns about the cost of healthcare. He said President Barrow later reversed the increases after a nationwide tour during which he acknowledged public concerns about hospital charges.