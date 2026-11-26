President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday in Maiduguri, Borno State, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to sustaining peace and security in the North-East and directed security agencies to intensify operations against fleeing insurgents.

The President, who was in Maiduguri for a political rally ahead of his re-election in January 2027, said the peace recorded so far by the armed forces in Borno State and the North East will be sustained and translated into full economic recovery.

"Borno State citizens, we all love you. It is good to be here. I feel like I have come home to a family reunion. It's great to be back in Borno State.

"Let me start by thanking the Governor of the State, Prof. Babagana Zulum. Well done on restoring Borno State and transforming its economy.

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"You restored our hope by believing that stability will bring development. I just commissioned some projects on our way here, the National Youth Service Corps Female Lodge and the Borno International Conference Centre ," he said.

President Tinubu noted that the North East has witnessed a turnaround in its economy over the last three years, with growing investments in education, health care, and infrastructure.

The President urged the fleeing terrorists to surrender and hand over their weapons.

President Tinubu also assured the armed forces involved in providing peace in the North East that the government will further prioritise the welfare and well-being of their families.

President Tinubu also said more efforts will be made to gather intelligence to rescue the Askira Uba schoolchildren.

"I think there's a point to note here: the abducted children of Askira Uba School. They are there, and with our prayers and intelligence, our armed forces will rescue them, Insha Allah, " he added.

The President noted that the success recorded so far in the North East was due to the cooperation of the leaders and citizens with the federal government and security forces.

"I can tell you that the love you have shown me, respect and honour will not be forgotten," he said.

The president appreciated his Vice President and running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, for his steadfastness and loyalty.

"The show of love from Borno State is much. We have been together for some time now. We have seen hope and the restoration of a transformative government. We have seen collaboration and willingness to cooperate. Without the support of the people of Borno State, we wouldn't have gotten this far. Thank you.

"Thank you, all the leaders in the North East. Particularly, only yesterday we launched the AD-APC book. There I made mention of the role of the then ANPP, our brother, our leader and our partner, former governor, Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff. Thank you very much

"I cannot forget the period we had to work together to bring in the APC. You played a very significant role. A very dependable role. And today, APC is here. I thank Sen. Adams Oshiomhole too, and many of you here.

"I always say this, no matter how short a man is. He can see the sky. Though Sen. Oshiomhole is short, he is seeing the sky all the time. His voice is great, and his mental capacity is very, very rich.

"To all of you, I can see the governor of Imo state, Sen. Hope Uzodinma. Well done. May God bless you. Imo is working because we are all together," the President affirmed.

In his remarks, the Vice President thanked President Tinubu for his sustained support for the people of Borno State.

Shettima warned citizens against voting for the former Vice President and ADC candidate in the forthcoming elections. He said the Vice President had lost the support of his political allies because he could not provide sound leadership.

"You don't expect someone who could not provide leadership at home by reconciling his own people to provide leadership at a national level," the Vice President said.

Shettima told party supporters at the rally that President Tinubu's government had done well for Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Adamawa, and all the states, and that he should be rewarded with a second term.

The Governor of Borno State thanked the President for interventions in the state over the years, which had translated into recovery and repositioning of the economy.

"If someone has done well for you, like our President, then we should give him a good reward.

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"We have witnessed relative peace in Borno State and North East," he added.

The governor said the President had built universities, roads, and other infrastructure in Borno and Gombe, including the Biu-Maiduguri Road.

He commended the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for providing 10,000 electric buses to the North East, which the Vice President had commissioned for operations.

Governor Zulum also thanked the President for selecting Sen. Shettima as his running mate for a second term.

The APC Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, handed over flags to the APC's gubernatorial candidate in the state and other party hopefuls in the forthcoming elections.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 25, 2026