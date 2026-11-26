The Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) has raised the alarm over increasing political violence ahead of the January 16, general elections, disclosing that 124 incidents have been recorded across 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), resulting in 22 deaths in the last four months.

KDI is a youth-focused nonprofit, nonpartisan, nongovernmental organisation that inspires citizen-led democratic development that is anchored on the principles of participation, data-driven advocacy, strong democratic institutions and public policies.

The organisation, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the incidents were documented between July 1 and November 23, 2026, through its Nigeria Election Violence Education and Reporting (NEVER) Project.

It expressed concern that the pre-election environment was increasingly characterised by intimidation, physical assaults, kidnappings, shootings, destruction of campaign infrastructure and other forms of politically motivated violence.

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According to KDI, the frequency of violent incidents increased from three in July to 48 in October, with another 40 recorded within the first half of November.

It warned that the trend could worsen as the election approaches, if urgent measures were not taken by political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders.

The organisation also identified growing political intolerance and inflammatory rhetoric among political actors and their supporters as factors capable of triggering violence.

It said the problem cut across political parties and should not be blamed on any single political group, urging candidates, spokespersons and campaign organisations to focus on issues, policies and programmes rather than language capable of inciting hostility.

KDI identified Kano, Delta, Rivers, Edo, Ondo and Kebbi as states with significant incidents, noting that the spread of violence across 35 states and the FCT showed that the challenge had become a nationwide concern.

The report showed that Delta topped with 10 incidents and 5 fatalities followed by Kano with 11 incidents and 3 fatalities while Rivers closely followed with 10 incidents and one fatality.

Giving a breakdown of the incidents, the organization said physical assaults accounted for 46.8 per cent, property destruction 28.8 per cent, shootings 10.2 per cent, intimidation and harassment nine per cent, while kidnappings accounted for four per cent.

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It said political supporters, civil servants, journalists and ordinary citizens were increasingly exposed to intimidation for exercising their democratic rights.

The organization called on political parties and candidates to publicly commit to peaceful campaigns and restrain their supporters from violence.

It also urged security agencies to strengthen preventive deployments, respond promptly to early warning signs and enforce electoral laws without bias.

KDI called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other electoral stakeholders to intensify voter education and conflict-mitigation efforts.

It further urged civil society organisations, religious institutions, traditional rulers and the media to promote tolerance and responsible political engagement, while asking citizens to reject violence and report threats through appropriate channels.

The organisation said Nigerians must be able to participate in the electoral process without fear of intimidation, coercion or reprisals, warning that the outcome of elections should reflect citizens' choices rather than threats or force.