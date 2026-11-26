Governor Sheriff Oborevwori presented a budget proposal of N1.23 trillion to the Assembly for approval on 16 November.

The Delta State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state's N1.272 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2027 fiscal year.

The bill passed through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Dennis Guwor, in Asaba.

Its passage followed the presentation of a report by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Marilyn Okowa-Daramola (Ika North-East).

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On 16 November, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori presented a budget proposal of N1.23 trillion to the Assembly for approval.

Presenting the committee's report, Ms Okowa-Daramola said N430 billion was retained for recurrent expenditure, as proposed by the governor, while capital expenditure increased from N806.8 billion to N842 billion.

She said the additional N35.2 billion in capital expenditure was to accommodate priority projects aimed at accelerating infrastructure development and improving residents' living conditions.

Ms Okowa-Daramola said the adjustment would help strengthen infrastructure delivery, stimulate economic activities and promote inclusive development across the state.

She noted that the fiscal framework aligned with the administration's development priorities, particularly in education, agriculture, healthcare, industrialisation and youth empowerment.

Ms Okowa-Daramola added that the budget emphasised agricultural production and processing, food security, access to quality healthcare and skills development for young people.

According to her, investment in education, training and capacity building will equip youths with relevant skills to contribute meaningfully to the state's economic growth.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Emeka Nwaobi (Aniocha North), moved the motion to adopt the bill, seconded by Festus Okoh (Ika South).

Mr Nwaobi also moved the motion for the third reading, which Perkins Umukoro (Sapele) seconded, before the bill passed through a voice vote.

Mr Guwor subsequently directed that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to the governor for assent.

He commended the governor for his commitment to the state's continuous development, describing the bill's passage as a demonstration of the legislature's commitment to its constitutional responsibilities.

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"I wish to thank the governor of Delta for his commitment to the continual development of our state," he said.

The speaker also praised the Chairman and members of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for their diligence, and other lawmakers for their contributions to the bill's successful passage.

(NAN)