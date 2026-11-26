The commission says deepfakes, fabricated audio and coordinated online campaigns pose growing threats to electoral integrity as it steps up preparations for the 2027 elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has established an Artificial Intelligence (AI) division within its Information and Communication Technology Department to tackle misinformation and digitally manipulated content ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Joash Ojo Amupitan, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Nigeria Election Risks and Readiness Summit 2026 organised by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) in Abuja.

Mr Amupitan, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, said the commission was strengthening its capacity to detect and respond to emerging forms of digital manipulation, including deepfakes, synthetic voices and fabricated videos.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He warned that such content could undermine public confidence in the electoral process, discourage voter participation and trigger panic or communal violence, particularly when circulated through coordinated online campaigns.

He noted that INEC is strengthening collaboration with media organisations, fact-checkers and civil society groups to ensure that accurate information reaches the public promptly.

The concerns raised by INEC come amid growing attention to the use of digital platforms and artificial intelligence to influence political narratives ahead of the 2027 elections.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, commended CJID and its fact-checking initiative, DUBAWA, for investigating and exposing emerging threats to electoral integrity, including foreign information manipulation, AI-generated disinformation and coordinated online campaigns.

Mr Disu warned that fabricated videos, doctored audio recordings and coordinated false narratives could distort political participation, erode public trust and provoke violence. He added that an election could be attacked through false information even without the use of firearms.

INEC steps up preparations for 2027 elections

Beyond addressing misinformation, Mr Amupitan said the commission was taking steps to improve the efficiency of election-day operations, including procuring about 57,000 new Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) devices and replacing batteries in existing machines.

He added that INEC was also providing climate-controlled storage facilities across states to ensure the proper preservation of election materials.

According to him, the commission reduced the number of voters assigned to each BVAS device from 1,250 to 850, while allocating more devices to polling units with larger voter populations. The adjustment is expected to reduce accreditation time to between one and two minutes.

The commission said it would recruit about 1.41 million ad hoc personnel for the 2027 elections. Approximately 700,000 will be deployed for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while another 700,000 will serve during the governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The commission also said it had extended the registration period for ad hoc staff from two weeks to two and a half weeks.

The presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for 16 January 2027, while the governorship and State House of Assembly elections will hold on 6 February 2027.

Mr Amupitan urged journalists and other stakeholders to complete their accreditation within the stipulated period, explaining that the deadlines were guided by the Electoral Act and could not be arbitrarily extended.

He said INEC is working with security agencies and political parties to identify potential election flashpoints and improve security deployment.

The commission, he added, is using its Election Risk Management tool to identify areas vulnerable to violence and other disruptions. The tool would also guide targeted security deployments during the 2026 Osun governorship election.

Stakeholders discuss election violence, security

The summit also featured a panel session titled "Preventing Electoral Violence and Strengthening Election Security Ahead of 2027".

The session featured Gloria Korang, programme manager at the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP); Bukola Idowu, executive director of Kimpact Development Initiative; Raphael Mgbaegbu, head of social research at NOI Polls; and Safiya Bichi, senior manager at YIAGA Africa, moderated by Tolulope Adeleru-Balogun of News Central Television.

The panel's focus on electoral violence and security formed part of broader discussions at the summit on election preparedness and the protection of those involved in the electoral process.

Mr Amupitan condemned political violence and attacks on journalists, election officials and party supporters, warning that such incidents could undermine democratic participation and the credibility of elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said INEC is engaging the police, political parties and other security stakeholders through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security to address threats before, during and after the elections.

The commission also called for responsible political communication, urging political parties and their supporters to avoid inflammatory statements and actions capable of escalating tensions.

Earlier at the event, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, said credible elections required more than the conduct of voting and the announcement of results. He said they also depended on a fair pre-election environment, access to reliable information and transparent resolution of electoral disputes.

Mr Mignot noted that the credibility of Nigeria's elections had implications for democratic stability across West Africa.

Similarly, Norway's Ambassador to Nigeria, Svein Baera, called for the protection of journalists, fact-checkers, editors, election officials and observers, saying those working to safeguard electoral integrity must be able to perform their duties without intimidation and commended CJID and its partners for supporting media development and efforts to strengthen accountability and democratic processes in Nigeria.