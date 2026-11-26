Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire (CBI CI) is launching a public offering of 20% of its capital. This transaction, totaling 62.74 billion CFA francs, aims to pave the way for the bank's listing on the Regional Stock Exchange (BRVM). The subscription period will run from November 30 to December 4, 2026, with Coris Holding SA acting as the selling shareholder.

The offering involves 8,160,000 common shares, representing 20% of Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire's capital. The bank's share capital totals 20.4 billion CFA francs, divided into 40.8 million shares. Two categories of subscribers are planned: the general public, at a price of 7,720 CFA francs per share, and Coris Group employees, who will benefit from a preferential rate of 6,175 CFA francs per share, representing a discount of approximately 20%.

The total amount of the offering is 62,743,056,000 CFA francs, equivalent to approximately $105.1 million. Based on the public offering price, the theoretical valuation of Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire stands at 314.98 billion FCFA, or approximately $527.8 million. Coris Holding will retain an 80% stake in the Ivorian bank following the offering. The shares being offered are dematerialized common stock, with a dividend entitlement date set for January 1, 2026.

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This transaction is significant for the WAEMU financial market, confirming the stock market ambitions of the group founded by Idrissa Nassa. The announced listing on the BRVM's "Prestige" segment offers investors the opportunity to benefit from rights to any dividends attached to the 2026 fiscal year. The listing of Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire will mark the group's second banking entity to be listed on the regional financial market.

Coris Bourse has been appointed as the arranger and lead manager for the offering, with a placement syndicate covering the eight WAEMU countries. The offering received approval from the West African Monetary Union Financial Markets Authority (AMF-UMOA) on November 11, 2026. Coris Bank International (CBI), the group's long-standing bank based in Burkina Faso, has been listed on the BRVM since December 23, 2016, under the ticker symbol CBIBF.

Key Takeaways

This initial public offering by Coris Bank International Côte d'Ivoire is part of the Coris Group's expansion strategy in the UEMOA regional financial market. Following the successful listing of its Burkinabé subsidiary, Coris Bank International (CBI), on the BRVM in 2016 under the ticker symbol CBIBF, the group founded by Idrissa Nassa is continuing its growth with this second banking listing. The offering in Côte d'Ivoire, which aims to raise 62.74 billion CFA francs (approximately $105.1 million), is a key milestone for the group, strengthening its presence and its ability to raise capital from the public. The announcement of its admission to the BRVM's "Prestige" segment underscores the bank's commitment to high standards of governance and transparency, which are likely to appeal to institutional investors. Furthermore, the involvement of a broad underwriting syndicate across the eight WAEMU countries demonstrates the regional significance of this initiative and the group's desire to diversify its shareholder base. Agence Ecofin notes that this transaction is part of "two new transactions in Côte d'Ivoire and Benin," indicating broader regional expansion. This move also helps to invigorate the UEMOA financial market by adding a new major banking entity, offering new investment opportunities.